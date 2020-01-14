Braves Rumors: ATL Eyeing Ozuna, Castellanos After Donaldson Signs with Twins

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves have set their sights on free-agent outfielders Marcell Ozuna and Nicholas Castellanos following news that third baseman Josh Donaldson signed a four-year, $92 million deal with the Minnesota Twins.

MLB analyst Jim Bowden provided the report Tuesday and noted that the team is "comfortable" with Johan Camargo and Austin Riley manning the hot corner.

Per Bowden, Atlanta is also reticent to deal prized prospects for All-Star third basemen Nolan Arenado or Kris Bryant, who have both been the subject of trade rumors.

Castellanos, who turns 28 in March, had 27 home runs, 73 RBI and a .289 batting average for the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers last season. He also registered a career-high .863 OPS.

Ozuna, 29, had 29 homers and 89 RBI for the St. Louis Cardinals. The two-time All-Star helped guide the Redbirds to the National League Championship Series.

Losing Donaldson is a tough blow for the Braves, who were the beneficiaries of the third baseman's 37 homers and 94 RBI last year. But Atlanta does have tremendous talent in its remaining lineup with Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies.

Adding Castellanos or Ozuna should help keep Atlanta in contention for a postseason berth and NL pennant, especially if Riley builds off his promising start. The 22-year-old hit just .226 but smacked 18 homers in just 80 games.

The Braves open the 2020 season at the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 26.