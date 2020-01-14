Falcons Announce They'll Unveil 1st New Uniforms Since 2003 in April

Blake SchusterContributor IIJanuary 14, 2020

El quarterback Matt Ryan (2), de los Falcons de Atlanta, lanza un pase ante los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay en el juego del domingo 29 de diciembre de 2019, en Tampa, Florida. (AP Foto/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons will have some new threads to trot out when they take the field during the 2020 NFL season. 

Team owner Arthur Blank announced the Falcons will unveil their new look in April after working on the design with Nike and the league over the past two years. It's the first redesign for Atlanta's jerseys since 2003.

"As Atlanta continues to rise, our football team will proudly represent this dynamic city, and we look forward to an exciting future." Blank said in a statement sent to season-ticket holders, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. "In the true spirit of our core values, we continue to listen and respond to you, our most loyal fans."   

Blank also noted that he's heard fans asking for a new look and has taken the feedback into consideration. The redesigned uniforms are meant to reflect "Atlanta's culture, pride and unity."

While no official date has been announced for the unveiling, it would make sense to take place sometime around the 2020 NFL draft, which kicks off April 23 in Las Vegas—as the team can show off its new look to a national audience.         

