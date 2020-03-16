Report: Derrick Henry Given Franchise Tag by Titans Post-Ryan Tannehill Contract

Will Newton/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans reportedly used the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry on Monday after signing quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a new contract.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news ahead of the start of free agency.

Henry is coming off an outstanding 2019 season with the Tennessee Titans during which won the rushing title (1,540 yards) and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns (16). He also chipped in 18 catches for 206 yards and two scores.

The 26-year-old University of Alabama product earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was named a second-team All-Pro. It's the type of breakout year expected since he won the 2015 Heisman Trophy with the Crimson Tide.

He also helped the Tennessee Titans advance to the AFC Championship Game, recording 446 rushing yards and two touchdowns in three postseason games.

"I have been doing this since high school," Henry told reporters during the playoffs about his efficiency improving with a heavier workload. "This is me."

In all, he's tallied 3,833 yards on 804 carries (4.8 YPC) with 38 rushing touchdowns in 62 regular-season games across four NFL seasons.

His physical condition, which is among the most impressive in the league, also makes him a strong bet to break the running back aging curve. He showed no signs of slowing down despite handling over 400 touches this past season.

The Titans' decision to tag Henry is a massive boost to the team's outlook. Tennessee doesn't feature the same type of high-powered passing game a majority of the league's top teams field each Sunday, but it proved capable of making a deep playoff run with its hard-nosed mentality.

The star running back should remain the most important component of that attack in 2020 and beyond if they're able to reach a long-term extension