Look: Patriots' Tom Brady Jokes Julian Edelman Needs Electrolytes After Arrest

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2020

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Tom Brady #12 and Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots speak during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

Tom Brady roasted teammate Julian Edelman following Edelman's arrest in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday.

According to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, the New England Patriots wide receiver was cited for vandalism after allegedly jumping onto the hood of a Mercedes, damaging the car in the process.

Brady suggested Edelman could've avoided the whole situation by properly hydrating himself:

TMZ Sports spoke to law enforcement sources who said it looked like Edelman "had been drinking." He's due in court in April to address his citation.

By that time, he and Brady may no longer be teammates. The legendary quarterback is a free agent in the offseason, and a return to New England isn't a guarantee, so he needs to get in his shots now.

