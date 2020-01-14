Terrell Owens 'Pissed Off' over NFL 100 All-Time Team Snub: 'It's Disrespectful'

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens isn't hiding his frustration at being left off the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

The team was revealed through a series of specials on NFL Network during the 2019 season, and T.O. was not one of the 10 wide receivers included, which he believes is an injustice, according to Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports: "I'm not on it, but I know I'm one of the top 100 athletes to play the game. I'm a bit pissed off. It's disrespectful."

The list of wideouts selected to the team was Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Raymond Berry, Don Hutson, Paul Warfield, Lance Alworth, Larry Fitzgerald, Steve Largent, Marvin Harrison and Elroy Hirsch.

Owens expressed his belief that he, Rice and Moss are a cut above the rest: "You make a list like that, your first three receivers have to be Jerry Rice, myself and Randy Moss. You can add whoever else after that."

It is difficult to argue with Owens' assessment, as the six-time Pro Bowler and five-time First Team All-Pro ranks eighth all-time in receptions (1,078), third in receiving yardage (15,934) and third in receiving touchdowns (153).

Owens was seemingly in disbelief over some of the receivers who were chosen over him for the list:

"No disrespect to anyone on the list, but Don Huston, Elroy 'Jetson' Hirsch ... I don't even know these guys. ... Look at [Largent's] highlights and my highlights. It's a no brainer. It's no disrespect to anyone else, but if you do that list, it has to start with me, Jerry Rice and Randy Moss. It just lends to the lack of credibility of these guys who are in charge of the history of the game. It doesn't make any sense."

After getting snubbed twice for the Hall of Fame despite putting up first-ballot numbers during his career, Owens did not attend the Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio, in 2018, and he believes that played a role in him being left off the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

T.O. feels Hall of Fame executive Joe Horrigan, who was part of the 26-person selection committee for the NFL 100 All-Time Team, has it out for him: "He's pissed off so this is his way to get back at me."

Owens never won a Super Bowl and the constant narrative during his career was that he wasn't a good teammate, but based purely off production, it is difficult to truthfully claim that he isn't one of the 10 best wide receivers ever.