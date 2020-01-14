Mets' Marcus Stroman Rips Alex Cora over Astros, Red Sox Sign-Stealing Scandals

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman used Alex Cora's alleged role in the sign-stealing scandals that have engulfed the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox to clap back at the Red Sox manager for his comments in May about Stroman's on-field demeanor.

"It's the same thing with him every day. He competes a certain way and people don't like it," Cora told reporters about Stroman while the starter was with the Toronto Blue Jays. "It seems like whenever a team comes in, somebody screams at him. I don't know, that's the way he acts."

Stroman responded via Twitter on Tuesday:

Cora was the Astros' bench coach in 2017 before taking over as the Red Sox's manager in 2018. Both clubs won the World Series and each has come under fire for their sign-stealing practices.

The 44-year-old Puerto Rico native wasn't disciplined when MLB handed down its punishments to Houston on Monday. They included one-year suspensions for general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch, both of whom were later fired by the organization.

He's still under the microscope, however, as the league launched a similar investigation into Boston based on details reported by Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic last week.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the discipline for Cora "is going to be harsh" based on the two cases.

Meanwhile, Stroman has illustrated himself as one of baseball's most fiery players across his six-year MLB career. He earned his first All-Star selection in July and discussed his playing style.

"I think that I've showed that I'm extremely passionate, extremely competitive," he said. "Obviously, I want the ball in each and every moment. I'm scared of nobody. I'm ready for any moment. There is no moment that's too big. I try to take it all in, to be in the spotlight. I'm looking forward to everything."

It's an approach that's served him well as he's posted a 3.76 ERA across 146 career appearances. He'll join Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Rick Porcello to give the Mets one of the best starting rotations for 2020.