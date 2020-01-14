Ed Orgeron Thinks LSU Is in Discussion as CFB's Greatest Team Ever

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday the 2019-20 Tigers belong in the discussion among the greatest college football teams in history after their 42-25 victory over Clemson in the 2020 CFP National Championship Game on Monday night.

"I think so," Oregeron told reporters. "I really do … as far as our football team, I think they can play with anybody anywhere."

The Tigers certainly have a case. Along with the national title, Monday's victory completed an undefeated season (15-0), and nearly half their wins (seven) came against opponents ranked inside the top 10 when they faced off.

LSU finished the campaign with lopsided triumphs over No. 4 Georgia (by 27 points), No. 4 Oklahoma (by 35 points) and No. 3 Clemson (by 17 points) to secure the SEC and national championships.

It was an impressive wire-to-wire run spurned by the stunning improvement by Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow. He entered the year as a virtual afterthought and finished it by winning every major award and likely locking up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The 23-year-old redshirt senior was outstanding Monday against a Clemson defense that was ranked best in the country by ESPN's Football Power Index. He completed 31 of his 49 throws for 463 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 58 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

"You know, I think what we did tonight can't be taken away from us," Burrow said. "I don't know about the whole hero thing, but I know this national championship will be remembered for a long time in Louisiana. To do it in New Orleans is even more special. This is going to be remembered for a long time."

When you put the entire resume together, it's fair to place LSU among the best college football teams in the sport's 150-year history.

It's impossible to say whether they could have beaten elite squads from other eras, such as USC in 2004, Nebraska in 1971 or 1995, a host of Alabama teams from the Bear Bryant or Nick Saban years, or Miami teams ranging from the late 1980s through the early 2000s to name a few.

At minimum, Orgeron is 100 percent correct: LSU belongs in the conversation after last night's romp.