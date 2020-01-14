NFL Playoffs 2020: TV Info, Bracket Predictions and Super Bowl Odds

Will Newton/Getty Images

Can the Tennessee Titans keep their incredible NFL postseason run going?

Through the first two weekends of the playoffs, the Titans have upset the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens on the road. Now, they're set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as they make their first appearance in the AFC Championship Game since the 2002 season.

The Chiefs haven't won the Super Bowl since the 1969 season, but the Titans have never won it. Either way, the AFC representative in Super Bowl LIV will be a fresh face in the championship game.

On the other side of the NFL playoff bracket, the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers will play for the NFC Championship on Sunday.

Here's a look at the schedule for conference championship weekend, along with odds for each remaining team to win Super Bowl LIV.

Conference Championship Info

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship Game

Who: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS Sports app

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Titans 28

NFC Championship Game

Who: No. 2 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Prediction: 49ers 24, Packers 20

Super Bowl Odds (via Caesars)

Kansas City Chiefs +110 (bet $100 to win $110)

San Francisco 49ers +145

Tennessee Titans +750

Green Bay Packers +850

The Chiefs may be the favorite to win Super Bowl LIV, but it would end a long drought for the franchise just to appear in the big game.

Since winning Super Bowl IV, Kansas City hasn't even played for the NFL Championship. It's never won the AFC title, as its last Super Bowl appearance came prior to the AFL-NFL merger. The Chiefs reached the AFC Championship Game last season, but they lost to the Patriots in overtime.

In order to finally get back to the Super Bowl, Kansas City will need to beat Tennessee, which is playing its best football of the season and continues to prove its ability to beat top teams on the road this postseason.

"We've already played them and we know they're a tough team," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "They're a team that battles all the way until the end. They're a team that's really hot, playing really good football right now, so we know it's going to take our best effort. And, whatever way, we've got to find a way to win."

The Chiefs lost to the Titans 35-32 in Week 10. They haven't lost since then and won their final six games of the regular season before beating the Texans in the divisional round after a first-round bye.

Although the Titans are the only team still alive in the playoffs that isn't a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, they don't have the worst odds of winning the Super Bowl among the remaining teams. That would be the Packers, who have a tough task ahead of them in the NFC Championship Game as they travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers.

One reason for Green Bay's long odds is likely what happened when it faced San Francisco during the regular season. In Week 12, the Packers lost to the 49ers 37-8 in their worst defeat of the season.

The 49ers should be confident entering the NFC title game because of that earlier win over the Packers and their impressive victory over the Vikings in the divisional round. And even though San Francisco continues to prove itself, it continues to play with an underdog mentality.

"People keep disrespecting us. At the end of the day, all you can do is go out and execute," 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "It felt good. That's what we look like when we're totally healthy."

If that's the case, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 49ers reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012 season. And if they keep playing at this high level, perhaps they'll win their first championship since the 1994 campaign.

While the 49ers-Chiefs matchup appears to be the most likely for Super Bowl LIV, it's certainly possible the Packers or Titans could prevent it from happening. It should be fun to watch as it all unfolds on conference championship weekend.