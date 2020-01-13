Herm Edwards Signs 2-Year Contract Extension with Arizona State Through 2024

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Herm Edwards is set to coach the Arizona State Sun Devils through at least the 2024 season.

The school announced its decision to extend Edwards' contract two years on Monday, which means it runs through the 2024 season. Vice president for athletics Ray Anderson provided more context to the decision:

"We are pleased to announce this two-year contract extension for Head Football Coach Herm Edwards. Dr. Michael Crow (ASU President) and I are extremely encouraged with the overall direction of the football program under Coach Edwards and his staff. They have built a foundation that is recruiting at unprecedented levels and we must ensure the continuation of that effort. This five-year commitment to Coach Edwards will demonstrate to prospective student-athletes and their parents the long-term commitment the University has toward his valued leadership."

Arizona State hired Edwards prior to the 2018 season in something of a surprise move seeing how he had never been a head coach at the collegiate level.

However, he had plenty of experience coaching from his days leading the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. He reached the playoffs four times in eight years as an NFL head coach and was an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chiefs and San Jose State in the past as well.

In two seasons with the Sun Devils, Edwards has a 15-11 record with appearances in the Las Vegas Bowl and Sun Bowl. This season's Sun Bowl win over Florida State marked the program's first postseason win since the 2014 campaign when Todd Graham was the head coach.

Arizona State improved from 7-6 in Edwards' first year to 8-5 this past year and made national waves with a victory over the Oregon Ducks that helped shape the College Football Playoff.

Anderson pointed to the recruiting efforts in his statement, and Edwards brought in the 28th-ranked class in the country for the 2019 cycle, per 247Sports' composite rankings. The Sun Devils are 24th in the 2020 rankings and already have a 4-star prospect for 2021.

Edwards now has additional contract security as he looks to parlay those recruiting successes into continued improvement on the field.