Herm Edwards Signs 2-Year Contract Extension with Arizona State Through 2024

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2020

File-This Nov. 16, 2019, file photo shows Arizona State coach Herm Edwards watching from the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore. In 2003, the NFL had three minority head coaches: future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy, Edwards and Marvin Lewis. In the 12 previous seasons, there had been six. Total. Considering that the majority of the players in the league 16 years ago were minorities, that imbalance was enormous. And disturbing. And, frankly, it was unfair. Paul Tagliabue, then the NFL commissioner, put together a committee that established the
Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Herm Edwards is set to coach the Arizona State Sun Devils through at least the 2024 season.

The school announced its decision to extend Edwards' contract two years on Monday, which means it runs through the 2024 season. Vice president for athletics Ray Anderson provided more context to the decision: 

"We are pleased to announce this two-year contract extension for Head Football Coach Herm Edwards. Dr. Michael Crow (ASU President) and I are extremely encouraged with the overall direction of the football program under Coach Edwards and his staff.  They have built a foundation that is recruiting at unprecedented levels and we must ensure the continuation of that effort. This five-year commitment to Coach Edwards will demonstrate to prospective student-athletes and their parents the long-term commitment the University has toward his valued leadership."

Arizona State hired Edwards prior to the 2018 season in something of a surprise move seeing how he had never been a head coach at the collegiate level.

However, he had plenty of experience coaching from his days leading the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. He reached the playoffs four times in eight years as an NFL head coach and was an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chiefs and San Jose State in the past as well.

In two seasons with the Sun Devils, Edwards has a 15-11 record with appearances in the Las Vegas Bowl and Sun Bowl. This season's Sun Bowl win over Florida State marked the program's first postseason win since the 2014 campaign when Todd Graham was the head coach.

Arizona State improved from 7-6 in Edwards' first year to 8-5 this past year and made national waves with a victory over the Oregon Ducks that helped shape the College Football Playoff.

Anderson pointed to the recruiting efforts in his statement, and Edwards brought in the 28th-ranked class in the country for the 2019 cycle, per 247Sports' composite rankings. The Sun Devils are 24th in the 2020 rankings and already have a 4-star prospect for 2021.

Edwards now has additional contract security as he looks to parlay those recruiting successes into continued improvement on the field.

Related

    Arizona State agrees to extend Herm Edwards through 2024 season

    Arizona State Football logo
    Arizona State Football

    Arizona State agrees to extend Herm Edwards through 2024 season

    SunDevilSource.com
    via SunDevilSource.com

    ASU Football: Head coach Herm Edwards extended through 2024

    Arizona State Football logo
    Arizona State Football

    ASU Football: Head coach Herm Edwards extended through 2024

    House of Sparky
    via House of Sparky

    Orgeron Was Almost Kicked Off His College Team for Trashing Dorm Room

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Orgeron Was Almost Kicked Off His College Team for Trashing Dorm Room

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Complete Guide to National Championship Game

    ⚔ Trevor Lawrence vs. Joe Burrow 🔑 Injuries and key storylines 👉 Everything to know before tonight's title game

    Arizona State Football logo
    Arizona State Football

    Complete Guide to National Championship Game

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report