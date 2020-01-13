Ryan Braun on Tim Tebow's Future with Mets: 'Never Count That Guy Out'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 01: Ryan Braun #8 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during batting practice prior to the National League Wild Card game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 01, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

Milwaukee Brewers star Ryan Braun isn't ready to write off Tim Tebow's chances of one day suiting up for the New York Mets

"I would never count that guy out," Braun said of Tebow in an interview with TMZ Sports. "He's proven that he's the type of dude that can make it in anything he aspires to be great at."

The Mets invited Tebow to spring training for 2020, with the New York Post's Peter Botte writing the move "clearly is more of a business decision aimed at selling Grapefruit League tickets than a baseball one by the Mets."

While some players have successfully made the transition from football to baseball—Jeff Samardzija is one of the biggest examples in recent years—Tebow has struggled on the diamond.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner had a .163/.240/.255 slash line with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 77 games for the Mets' Triple-A affiliate in 2019.

Braun's faith in Tebow is admirable, but it's probably safe to say the time has probably passed for the 32-year-old to grow into a productive everyday player in MLB.

