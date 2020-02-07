76ers' Joel Embiid Ruled out vs. Grizzlies After Suffering Neck Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami. The Heat won 137-106. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid left Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with neck stiffness and was ruled out after halftime, according to PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck

Injuries have been a near-constant for Embiid since entering the NBA. He missed his first two seasons with foot issues that threatened his career and has missed no fewer than 18 games in his three full seasons since making his debut.

Embiid recently returned from a torn finger ligament, although the team has struggled losing its last four. Entering Friday's game, Embiid was averaging 23.0 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the underachieving Sixers this campaign. 

Al Horford's arrival was something of a contingency plan to keep the Sixers competitive in the event Embiid misses time. While the on-court product hasn't been perfect when the pair share the floor, the Sixers can field a strong, competitive lineup with Embiid out—something they've struggled with the last three years.

Related

    Elton Brand Says He Believes in Brett Brown Amid 4-Game Losing Streak

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Elton Brand Says He Believes in Brett Brown Amid 4-Game Losing Streak

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Live: Watch Grizzlies vs. 76ers

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    B/R Live: Watch Grizzlies vs. 76ers

    via B/R Live

    Brown on Possibly Benching Horford: 'It's All on the Table'

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Brown on Possibly Benching Horford: 'It's All on the Table'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Time Running Out on Simmons-Embiid Partnership (35:47)

    Also: Does Philly regret bringing in Al Horford? (17:10)

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Time Running Out on Simmons-Embiid Partnership (35:47)

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts