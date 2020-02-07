76ers' Joel Embiid Ruled out vs. Grizzlies After Suffering Neck Injury

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid left Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with neck stiffness and was ruled out after halftime, according to PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck.

Injuries have been a near-constant for Embiid since entering the NBA. He missed his first two seasons with foot issues that threatened his career and has missed no fewer than 18 games in his three full seasons since making his debut.

Embiid recently returned from a torn finger ligament, although the team has struggled losing its last four. Entering Friday's game, Embiid was averaging 23.0 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the underachieving Sixers this campaign.

Al Horford's arrival was something of a contingency plan to keep the Sixers competitive in the event Embiid misses time. While the on-court product hasn't been perfect when the pair share the floor, the Sixers can field a strong, competitive lineup with Embiid out—something they've struggled with the last three years.