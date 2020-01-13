MLB Rumors: Alex Cora to Face 'Harsh' Punishment for Astros, Red Sox Scandals

Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

The Houston Astros faced significant discipline for stealing signs during the 2017 season, and it appears current Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora will also be punished.

Cora was a bench coach for the Astros that season, and the league investigation determined he was heavily involved.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, "harsh" discipline for Cora is coming.

The MLB has already suspended Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch for one year while handing the team a $5 million fine and taking away multiple draft picks, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network later reported the "initial read" is that Cora will draw a similar punishment to Luhnow and Hinch, who were fired by the Astros in the wake of the penalties.

"The conduct described herein has caused fans, players, executives at other MLB clubs, and members of the media to raise questions about the integrity of games in which the Astros participated," commissioner Rob Manfred said in his ruling.

Cora became the Red Sox head coach in 2018 and led the squad to 108 wins and a World Series title in his first year.

However, it has since been alleged that Boston also engaged in sign-stealing efforts during that campaign.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic, "at least some players visited the video replay room during games to learn the sign sequence opponents were using."

"It's cheating," one person who was with the 2018 Red Sox said, per Rosenthal and Drellich. "Because if you're using a camera to zoom in on the crotch of the catcher, to break down the sign system, and then take that information and give it out to the runner, then he doesn't have to steal it."

The MLB will investigate the Red Sox allegations separately and will come up with proper discipline for Cora accordingly.