Look: Packers' Davante Adams Tells Critics of 1st-Down Call to 'Shut Up' on IG

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2020

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers runs in a 40-yard touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams doesn't want to hear any complaints about the officiating from Sunday's NFC Divisional Round win over the Seattle Seahawks.

While fans have been arguing about a fourth-quarter ruling that gave the Packers a game-sealing first down, Adams tried to shut down the talk on Instagram on Monday.

The play in question came with the Packers up 28-23 with two minutes remaining. On 3rd-and-9, Aaron Rodgers found Jimmy Graham. Officials ruled Graham's catch a first down and confirmed it on review.

However, the yellow line from the Fox broadcast appeared to show that Graham was short of the line to gain. Of course, that broadcast line is not official.

Regardless of the debate, the Packers are headed to the NFC Championship Game to face the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday at Levi's Stadium.    

Related

    Ranking the Top 2020 FAs at Every Position 📊

    Five players at each group worth pursuing

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking the Top 2020 FAs at Every Position 📊

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Upstart Titans Crash the NFL's Final Four 🙌

    @MikeTanier spotlights the conference championship matchups

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Upstart Titans Crash the NFL's Final Four 🙌

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Divisional Round Report Card ✍️

    Grading the weekend's biggest storylines

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Divisional Round Report Card ✍️

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodgers Needed a Superstar. Davante Adams Delivered

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Rodgers Needed a Superstar. Davante Adams Delivered

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer