Look: Packers' Davante Adams Tells Critics of 1st-Down Call to 'Shut Up' on IG

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams doesn't want to hear any complaints about the officiating from Sunday's NFC Divisional Round win over the Seattle Seahawks.

While fans have been arguing about a fourth-quarter ruling that gave the Packers a game-sealing first down, Adams tried to shut down the talk on Instagram on Monday.

The play in question came with the Packers up 28-23 with two minutes remaining. On 3rd-and-9, Aaron Rodgers found Jimmy Graham. Officials ruled Graham's catch a first down and confirmed it on review.

However, the yellow line from the Fox broadcast appeared to show that Graham was short of the line to gain. Of course, that broadcast line is not official.

Regardless of the debate, the Packers are headed to the NFC Championship Game to face the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday at Levi's Stadium.