Super Bowl 2020: Updated Odds and Predictions Ahead of AFC, NFC Championships

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are now the significant favorites to advance to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The Chiefs are listed as the current Super Bowl favorite, while the 49ers have odds right beneath the AFC West champion.

Once again, the underdog tag has been assigned to the Tennessee Titans, who have to win their third straight road game to reach Hard Rock Stadium.

The Green Bay Packers, who lost by 29 points to the Niners in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium, carry the longest title odds entering the third week of the postseason.

In terms of value, Green Bay and Tennessee are the best wagers because of how much their odds can pay out, but there is a reason why the favorites are in the roles they are in.

Super Bowl Odds

Odds via Caesars



Kansas City (+110; bet $100 to win $110)

San Francisco (+145)

Tennessee (+750)

Green Bay (+850)

Super Bowl Prediction

Kansas City vs. San Francisco

Home-field advantage has been a significant factor in conference-title clashes over the last decade.

In the AFC, eight of the last 10 hosts have moved on to the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs being one of the two exceptions to that trend. A year ago, Andy Reid's side fell short in overtime to the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium, and that result could allow some doubt to creep in about their chances to win Sunday.

Five of the last six home teams in the NFC Championship Game advanced to the Super Bowl, with the New Orleans Saints the only side to not follow through on that trend last year.

The concerns about Kansas City, which have led to Tennessee holding better odds than Green Bay, are its regular-season loss to the Titans and Reid's 1-5 on conference championship weekend.

But Kansas City is capable of reversing his bad fortune at this stage of the postseason, and that task starts with its run defense.

In three of the last five games, the Chiefs held their opponents under 100 rushing yards, and in the divisional round, it shut down Houston's Carlos Hyde, who had success against them in the regular season. In Week 6, Hyde ran for 112 yards at Arrowhead Stadium, but he managed 44 yards on 13 carries Sunday.

The Titans' Derrick Henry began his dominant rushing spell in Week 10 versus the Chiefs, when he totaled 188 yards and two scores on 23 carries. If the Chiefs concede a similar total Sunday, their Super Bowl quest could end on home soil for the second straight season.

Kansas City has held three playoff teams to under 100 rushing yards, and except for Houston's 31-point outburst Sunday, its defense has not given up many points lately.

In December, the Chiefs allowed 52 points to five opponents, and if they get back to that type of play, they should avenge the 35-32 loss at Tennessee in the regular season.

As for San Francisco, it has a blueprint to stop Green Bay from the 37-8 home win in Week 12.

The NFC West winner may not hold Aaron Rodgers to 104 passing yards again, but if its defense contains him around the 200-yard mark, the Niners can still be effective defensively.

The biggest key for the 49ers should be their run defense, as they held the Minnesota Vikings to 21 yards in the divisional round. In three of the last four games, San Francisco has held its opponents under 100 rushing yards, and if it takes away Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams on Sunday, its chances of winning should increase.

Green Bay's running back tandem earned 83 yards on 24 carries in Week 12, but since then, Jones has seven rushing scores.

If Nick Bosa and Co. suffocate the Packers' rushing attack, it could force the NFC North winner into more long third- and fourth-down scenarios.

That is an aspect of the game in which the 49ers thrived in Week 12, as they held Green Bay to one conversion on each of those downs.

Green Bay or Tennessee could be worth a long-shot bet just because of the value involved, but that does not appears to be the smart bet.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.