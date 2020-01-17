Report: Chiefs' Travis Kelce to Play in AFC Title Game Despite Knee Injury

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly expected to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans despite a knee injury.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Friday:

Kelce, 30, caught 97 passes for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns for the Chiefs during the 2019 regular season. He followed that up by catching 10 passes for 134 yards and three scores in the AFC Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans.

The two-time first-team All-Pro has not missed a game because of injury since his 2013 rookie season, when a knee injury forced him to injured reserve Oct. 12.

Kelce has played all but one game since that season. The lone exception occurred when the Chiefs rested their starters in the final week of the 2017 regular season with their No. 3 playoff seed already clinched.

The tight end missed the latter half of his team's 2017 wild-card defeat to the Tennessee Titans with a concussion suffered following a second-quarter helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Johnathan Cyprien.

Blake Bell and Deon Yelder are the Chiefs' backups at tight end, and neither amassed much playing time or production with Kelce active.

Bell had eight catches for 67 yards in 2019, and those numbers happened to match his 2018 performance with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Yelder had three receptions for 50 yards.