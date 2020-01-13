Dennis te Kloese: LA Galaxy Giving a 'Serious Try' to Sign Javier Hernandez

Dennis te Kloese: LA Galaxy Giving a 'Serious Try' to Sign Javier HernandezJanuary 13, 2020
Los Angeles Galaxy's general manager, Dennis te Kloese, has confirmed the club are in talks to sign Javier Hernandez from Sevilla.
Per Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times, Te Kloese said: "I think he could be good for us. We'll give it a serious try."
According to Baxter, a spokesperson for the club said they are in "advanced negotiations" with Sevilla regarding a transfer.
However, the spokesperson also branded a report from Marca, which stated Sevilla had agreed to a $10 million fee ahead of a meeting this week between Hernandez's camp and the Galaxy, "optimistic." They further confirmed that no such agreement over a fee is in place.
Los Angeles FC commentator Maximiliano Bretos had cast doubt on the move taking place earlier in January:
However, ESPN's Sergio Dipp (h/t Tom Marshall of the same outlet) has reported the striker could be interested in making a move:
Tom Marshall @mexicoworldcup
Chicharito is aware of @LAGalaxy rumors and "for the first time" is interested in move to @MLS, reports @SergioADippW. Sevilla hasn't given him any guarantees over playing time in 2nd half of season and the Mexican wants to be playing regularly at this stage of career. #eltrieng https://t.co/s6ZZkcBpN1
Hernandez only joined Sevilla from West Ham United last summer, but he has found the net just three times in his first 15 appearances for the club.
The Mexico international has completed 90 minutes once this season, and he has only got on the pitch twice in La Liga since November 2, perhaps as a result of his somewhat uninspiring form.
Baxter suggested on Twitter that Sevilla could be open to letting him go:
Kevin Baxter @kbaxter11
More insight into Chicharito & a possible move to @LAGalaxy: He is a half-season into a 3-yr $9.7-million contract. Very much MLS numbers. Transfer fee for Sevilla was reportedly $8.55 million so expect asking price to be at least $10 million, He'll be 34 when contract ends
Kevin Baxter @kbaxter11
@TransfersMLS @LAGalaxy Sevilla could be motivated to make a deal. Monchi is famous for buying low - he got Chicharito from West Ham for a song, relatively speaking -- and selling quickly for a profit. Chicharito's not playing regularly. This isn't so far-fetched. Chicharito would help off the field too
Galaxy are in need of a new goalscorer after Zlatan Ibrahimovic departed at the end of last season.
The Swede notched 53 goals and 15 assists in 58 appearances for them, so his replacement will have big shoes to fill.
Since moving to Europe, Hernandez has only reached or surpassed 20 goals in two seasons: he netted 20 in his first at Manchester United in 2010-11, and 26 for Bayer Leverkusen in 2015-16.
Most recently, he netted 17 in 63 games for West Ham.
He's a ruthless goalscorer when given the right service, though, as he has shown for the Mexico national side with 52 goals in 109 appearances.
His compatriot, Carlos Vela, joined LAFC in 2018 on the back of 73 goals in 250 games for Real Sociedad. He has bagged 53 goals in 67 matches since moving to the United States, and there's no reason Hernandez couldn't do similar.
