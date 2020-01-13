Dennis te Kloese: LA Galaxy Giving a 'Serious Try' to Sign Javier Hernandez

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Los Angeles Galaxy's general manager, Dennis te Kloese, has confirmed the club are in talks to sign Javier Hernandez from Sevilla.

Per Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times, Te Kloese said: "I think he could be good for us. We'll give it a serious try."

According to Baxter, a spokesperson for the club said they are in "advanced negotiations" with Sevilla regarding a transfer.

However, the spokesperson also branded a report from Marca, which stated Sevilla had agreed to a $10 million fee ahead of a meeting this week between Hernandez's camp and the Galaxy, "optimistic." They further confirmed that no such agreement over a fee is in place.

Los Angeles FC commentator Maximiliano Bretos had cast doubt on the move taking place earlier in January:

However, ESPN's Sergio Dipp (h/t Tom Marshall of the same outlet) has reported the striker could be interested in making a move:

Hernandez only joined Sevilla from West Ham United last summer, but he has found the net just three times in his first 15 appearances for the club.

The Mexico international has completed 90 minutes once this season, and he has only got on the pitch twice in La Liga since November 2, perhaps as a result of his somewhat uninspiring form.

Baxter suggested on Twitter that Sevilla could be open to letting him go:

Galaxy are in need of a new goalscorer after Zlatan Ibrahimovic departed at the end of last season.

The Swede notched 53 goals and 15 assists in 58 appearances for them, so his replacement will have big shoes to fill.

Since moving to Europe, Hernandez has only reached or surpassed 20 goals in two seasons: he netted 20 in his first at Manchester United in 2010-11, and 26 for Bayer Leverkusen in 2015-16.

Most recently, he netted 17 in 63 games for West Ham.

He's a ruthless goalscorer when given the right service, though, as he has shown for the Mexico national side with 52 goals in 109 appearances.

His compatriot, Carlos Vela, joined LAFC in 2018 on the back of 73 goals in 250 games for Real Sociedad. He has bagged 53 goals in 67 matches since moving to the United States, and there's no reason Hernandez couldn't do similar.