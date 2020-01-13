Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Roster 2020: Full Player List, Top Talent Highlights

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The Blue-Grey All-American Bowl returns to Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, with another crop of top high school athletes looking to prove themselves on a big stage for one of the last times before moving onto college.

While a number of players making their way to Georgia have already made their college decisions, the Blue-Grey Bowl will feature more than a handful who have remained on college radars without getting an offer.

This won't be the last opportunity for the high schoolers to prove their worth, but the game should provide them with a chance to make a lasting statement before programs regroup for spring camp.

The full rosters are available on the Blue-Grey Bowl's official website.

Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

Blue vs. Grey, Jan 13, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Top Talent Highlights

Kyle Toole, QB, Troy



Troy head coach Chip Lindsey didn't have to look too far to find pro-style quarterback Kyle Toole. The Leesburg, Georgia standout won back-to-back state titles as a sophomore and junior just about two hours away from the Trojans' campus in Alabama.

Toole was spectacular at Lee County High School, going 40-4 as a starter with 5,749 yards and 63 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

247Sports.com has Toole as a three-star recruit and among the top 60 pro-style quarterbacks in the country. After receiving offers from the likes of Akron, Coastal Carolina, Howard and Middle Tennessee State, the 6'2", 201-pound QB officially committed to Troy in mid-December.

The decision pairs him with a noted QB coach in Lindsey, who worked as an offensive coordinator under Gus Malzahn at Auburn after filling similar positions at Southern Miss and Arizona State.

Troy was home for Lindsey well before naming him head coach last winter—it's where he got his first taste of coaching college players as the Trojans' quarterback coach in 2010.

Isaiah Bruce, DT, Iowa

Two Big Ten programs sought the commitment of 6'1", 270-pound defensive tackle Isaiah Bruce from Illinois, with Iowa emerging victorious over Northwestern.

The prize: 247Sports.com's 76th-ranked tackle and one of the top players from Illinois. The Lena-Winslow High School product joins a Hawkeyes recruiting class that's 32nd in the nation and eighth in the Big Ten.

No one would be foolish enough to count Bruce out by his rankings—especially at Iowa. One of the constants in the Big Ten recently is the Hawkeyes' ability to take average-looking recruiting classes and turn them into title contenders. Since 2015, Iowa has only finished lower than third in the West once.

Bruce joins the next wave of Iowa players trying to keep that streak alive. The incoming freshman proved his worth in high school on both sides of the ball, collecting 63 tackles while rushing for more than 1,000 yards with 16 touchdowns on 84 carries.

Bruce verbally committed to Iowa in 2018 and is now just a few months from fulfilling his promise.

Jordan Allen, LB, Undecided

One of the more highly touted recruits who has yet to make a college decision, Jordan Allen enters the Blue-Grey Bowl on the radar of a number of Power Five schools with a chance to add a few more offers to his current collection.

Arizona State, Florida Atlantic, Syracuse and Utah State have all offered the 6'2", 201-pound linebacker already with UCLA, USC and Wyoming still scouting him. 247Sports.com ranks Allen as a three-star prospect and the 103rd-best recruit in the state of California, where he played for Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego.

It doesn't hurt that Allen's father is six-time Pro Bowler Eric Allen, who played 14 years in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and Oakland Raiders. He also played his college football at Arizona State.