Travis Kelce: 'No Doubt' He'll Play in AFC Title Game Amid Hamstring Injury

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

With the Kansas City Chiefs one win away from reaching the Super Bowl, tight end Travis Kelce won't let a hamstring issue keep him from playing against the Tennessee Titans.

Speaking to reporters after Kansas City's 51-31 divisional-round win over the Houston Texans, Kelce said there is "no doubt" he will play in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday.

Kelce tweaked his hamstring late in the first half and was officially listed as questionable to return. He received treatment from the medical staff and returned on Kansas City's second drive of the third quarter, catching a 28-yard pass on the first play.

The Chiefs mounted a furious comeback after falling behind the Texans 24-0 early in the second quarter. Kelce caught touchdowns on three consecutive drives to end the first half and finished with 134 yards on 10 receptions.

Per Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports, who spoke to Kelce on the field after the game, the five-time Pro Bowler didn't want to address his hamstring injury or status for next week.

In an offense loaded with playmakers, Kelce has established himself as Patrick Mahomes' favorite target. The 30-year-old led the team with 136 targets, 97 receptions and 1,229 receiving yards during the regular season.