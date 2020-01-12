Patrick Mahomes Told Chiefs to 'Do Something Special' Before Comeback vs. Texans

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates as he comes off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a simple message to his teammates when they were down 24-0 to the Houston Texans in Sunday's AFC divisional round.   

Speaking to reporters after the Chiefs' 51-31 win, Mahomes said he was telling them "let's do something special."

The Texans were rolling right out of the gate, taking a 14-0 lead in the first five minutes thanks to a 54-yard touchdown catch by Kenny Stills and a blocked punt after Kansas City's ensuing drive that Lonnie Johnson Jr. returned for a score. 

After head coach Bill O'Brien opted to kick a field goal on fourth-and-1 from the Chiefs' 13-yard line and put Houston up 24-0, Kansas City's offense caught fire with eight consecutive scoring drives. Mahomes threw four of his five touchdown passes in the second quarter to put the Chiefs up 28-24 at halftime. 

Kansas City's performance resulted in the franchise's largest comeback win. It was also the biggest playoff comeback victory since the New England Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI 34-28 in overtime. 

Mahomes and the Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 19. 

