Patrick Mahomes Told Chiefs to 'Do Something Special' Before Comeback vs. Texans

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a simple message to his teammates when they were down 24-0 to the Houston Texans in Sunday's AFC divisional round.

Speaking to reporters after the Chiefs' 51-31 win, Mahomes said he was telling them "let's do something special."

The Texans were rolling right out of the gate, taking a 14-0 lead in the first five minutes thanks to a 54-yard touchdown catch by Kenny Stills and a blocked punt after Kansas City's ensuing drive that Lonnie Johnson Jr. returned for a score.

After head coach Bill O'Brien opted to kick a field goal on fourth-and-1 from the Chiefs' 13-yard line and put Houston up 24-0, Kansas City's offense caught fire with eight consecutive scoring drives. Mahomes threw four of his five touchdown passes in the second quarter to put the Chiefs up 28-24 at halftime.

Kansas City's performance resulted in the franchise's largest comeback win. It was also the biggest playoff comeback victory since the New England Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI 34-28 in overtime.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 19.