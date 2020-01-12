NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: AFC, NFC Championship Schedule, Times and Preview

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Sunday's divisional games began with an unexpected start between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. The momentum shifted within a quarter. In the second game, the Green Bay Packers led through four quarters but had to grind out a close victory in the final minutes.

The Chiefs dug a 24-point hole but quickly climbed out of the deficit with 41 answered points on their way to a 51-31 win over the Houston Texans.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien had a head-scratching decision to snap directly to safety Justin Reid on a fake punt at Houston's 31-yard line. The attempt to convert on fourth down seemed to shift the momentum of the game—even with Kansas City trailing 24-7 at that point.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an electrifying second quarter, throwing for four touchdowns to put his team in the driver's seat. Kansas City's defense held Houston to seven points in the second half while the offense continued to add cushion to the team's scoring advantage.

The Green Bay Packers hung on to their early lead. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers made two critical throws to wideout Davante Adams and tight end Jimmy Graham to drain the clock.

The Packers defense flashed in big spots as well. Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith combined for four sacks.

Here, we look ahead and break down the conference championship matchups set for next Sunday. What are the keys to each game?

AFC Championship Game

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

Date: January 19 at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS, CBS All-Access

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans' upset win over the Baltimore Ravens sets up another home playoff game for the No. 2-seeded Chiefs.

Tennessee and Kansas City kept the scores close down to the final seconds of a Week 10 matchup. Ryan Tannehill threw the go-ahead touchdown pass to wideout Adam Humphries to seal a 35-32 victory for the Titans.

Now, let's fast-forward to the present.

Despite the Titans' impressive playoff victories over the New England Patriots and Ravens, Tannehill hasn't lit up opposing defenses, completing just 15 of 29 passes for 160 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Even if you include his rushing touchdown, the numbers suggest he's had a pedestrian postseason.

Nonetheless, the quarterback has made the right plays at opportune times. He threw two touchdown passes that gave the Titans an early 14-0 lead over the Ravens. Secondly, the eighth-year veteran isn't turning the ball over at a high rate. With a strong defense and a powerful ground game, featuring running back Derrick Henry, Tennessee has been able to win without the flashy passing statistics.

Henry is on an impressive run since Week 17, averaging 196 yards on the ground over the last three outings. The 2019 rushing champion has also accomplished a first in playoff history:

The Titans may have to hand off to Henry 35 times to slow down Mahomes, but their defense can't give up early points and fall too far behind on the scoreboard.

As we saw Sunday against the Texans, the Chiefs can put up points in a hurry. Kansas City trailed 24-0 early in the second quarter and led 28-24 by halftime. Without a steady ground attack, Mahomes can poke holes in a secondary that's expecting a heavy dose of Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins in the aerial attack.

Thus far, the Titans defense has allowed 25 points in two playoff games and stifled the league's No. 1 scoring offense (Ravens).

The AFC Championship Game will likely come down to which defense has a better outing against an elite playmaker—all eyes on Mahomes and Henry.

NFC Championship Game

No. 2 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

Date: January 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox, Fox Sports Go

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Packers hope for a much different outcome than their first game with San Francisco 49ers.

In Week 12, the 49ers dominated the contest, winning 37-8 at Levi's Stadium. The Packers didn't score until late in the third quarter—down 23 points. Rodgers threw for 104 yards and a touchdown. He took five sacks.

In an ideal scenario, the Packers would be able to lean on the ground game to balance their attack. Running back Aaron Jones didn't have a strong outing against the Seahawks, logging 21 rushes for 62 yards, but he reached paydirt twice. If Green Bay can find some room to run, Rodgers may have wider passing lanes downfield, though it's easier said than done.

The 49ers shut down the Minnesota Vikings' sixth-ranked ground attack, holding the unit to 21 rushing yards Saturday. Rodgers will face a ferocious pass rush, featuring Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead. With cornerback Richard Sherman playing at a high level on the back end, Adams may have a tough time breaking free at the top of his routes.

Typically, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks to establish his outside zone run game. The scheme could neutralize the Packers edge-rushers. In passing situations, the Smiths (Preston and Za'Darius) can wreck a game, as San Francisco's defensive line has done throughout the season.

Although Green Bay has the more trustworthy quarterback in a crucial matchup, we must factor in the coaching chess match between Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Shanahan.

LaFleur (former quarterbacks coach) and Shanahan (former offensive coordinator) were on the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff during the team's Super Bowl run during the 2016-17 campaign. Now, they'll battle offensive wit, going against defenses that can pressure the pocket.