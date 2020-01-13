Titans vs. Chiefs: TV Info, Preview, Predictions and More for AFC Title Clash

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans are expected to be involved in a clash of styles in the AFC Championship Game.

Mike Vrabel's Titans plowed through the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens with a dominant ground attack led by Derrick Henry.

Andy Reid's Chiefs, who are playing in their second straight AFC title game, booked a home meeting with the Titans by thriving in the passing game in their comeback win over the Houston Texans.

Kansas City could have a significant advantage at home, as eight of the last 10 AFC Championship Games have been won by the host, but it became one of the two exceptions to that trend last season.

Titans at Chiefs Information

Date: Sunday, January 19

Start Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Preview

Neither side is expected to shy away from their strengths with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.

Henry has carried the AFC's No. 6 seed past two of the top three teams in the conference with 377 rushing yards on 64 attempts.

The Alabama product owns more yards after contact than quarterback Ryan Tannehill has passing yards this postseason, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Since the 26-year-old is thriving on the road, it would make sense for the AFC South squad to ride him for a third straight week.

It makes even more sense when you look at Henry's regular-season production versus the Chiefs, as he racked up 188 rushing yards, which was his second-highest total from September to December.

In the 35-32 win at Nissan Stadium, Tannehill only attempted 19 passes, but he was effective with 13 completions and a pair of touchdown passes.

For Tennessee to win its third straight road game, its quarterback needs to be more productive than the 160 yards and 51.7 completion percentage earned versus New England and Baltimore.

If the visitors provide a bit more offensive balance, they may keep extra defenders out of the box to open more space for Henry and remain within one possession.

Since their Week 12 bye, the Chiefs have won four home games by 81 points, with the smallest margin of victory being 10 points in Week 17 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Before Houston broke out to a 24-point lead Sunday, Kansas City held its previous three home foes to a combined 33 points, with two managing single-digit totals.

Mahomes' 321-yard Sunday outing was just his second 300-yard performance since November 18.

The divisional-round numbers were forced from necessity due to the deficit the Chiefs faced, but even when the AFC West champion was leading, the quarterback was slinging the ball around.

In the 2019 AFC Championship Game, the third-year signal-caller recorded 295 passing yards and a trio of touchdowns.

If he produces at a similar level, it may force the Titans to play catch up through the air, especially in the second half when time becomes more valuable.

Prediction

Kansas City 34, Tennessee 24

Kansas City's recent track record at home suggests it can win by double digits Sunday.

Mahomes has plenty of ways to threaten Tennessee's defense, whether it be through Travis Kelce's strength across the middle or Tyreek Hill's pace down the sidelines.

The Titans have not faced a wide receiver and tight end grouping like the Chiefs have in the postseason, as both the Patriots and Ravens had flaws in that area of the roster.

In the regular-season defeat to the Titans, Kelce and Hill combined for 18 receptions and 232 receiving yards.

Even if Henry achieves some success, Kansas City can crowd the box and try to stop him while making Tannehill beat it through the air.

If you base the prediction off which quarterback should play better, Mahomes holds the advantage.

