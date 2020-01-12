Look: Chiefs Run out of Fireworks After Exploding for 51 Points vs. Texans

Brian Davidson/Getty Images

Talk about an explosive offense.

Aaron Reiss of The Athletic shared a message the Kansas City Chiefs delivered to their fans during Sunday's playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium saying they ran out of fireworks because Patrick Mahomes and Co. scored so many touchdowns:

Fortunately for the fans, there were plenty of fireworks to go around before the announcement.

Kansas City fell behind 24-0 in the first quarter before ripping off 41 unanswered points on the way to a 51-31 victory. Mahomes was brilliant with 321 passing yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions, while Damien Williams found the end zone twice on the ground.

The Chiefs have a week to restock the fireworks supply before Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans come to town for the AFC Championship Game.

While falling behind by 24 points against a rushing attack that can control the clock and dictate the tempo of the game with Henry would be ill-advised, Mahomes proved he is capable of taking over a game on the biggest stage and guiding dramatic comebacks.

Running out of fireworks twice in a row would be a small price to pay for a Super Bowl appearance.