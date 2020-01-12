Marlon Humphrey on Saying Ravens Choke in the Playoffs: 'I Stand by That'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

One day after their season-ending 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey didn't regret saying his team choked.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Humphrey explained why he stood by that comment he made immediately after the game.

"I stand by that," he said. "It actually was what I was thinking on the sideline. It's crazy. You are what you show on paper, and you are what you show on the field. That's what we've shown on the field."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.