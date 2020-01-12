Marlon Humphrey on Saying Ravens Choke in the Playoffs: 'I Stand by That'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2020

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

One day after their season-ending 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey didn't regret saying his team choked. 

Per ESPN's Jamison HensleyHumphrey explained why he stood by that comment he made immediately after the game. 

"I stand by that," he said. "It actually was what I was thinking on the sideline. It's crazy. You are what you show on paper, and you are what you show on the field. That's what we've shown on the field."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

 

Related

    Fan Dies at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday Night

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Fan Dies at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday Night

    pennlive
    via pennlive

    Browns' Kevin Stefanski Hire Is Risky Move

    Is he ready for the job or will lack of experience be his downfall?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Browns' Kevin Stefanski Hire Is Risky Move

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Ravens Guard Yanda Says Titans DL Simmons Spit In His Face

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Ravens Guard Yanda Says Titans DL Simmons Spit In His Face

    wbal.com
    via wbal.com

    @BR_Gridiron Contest Prediction:

    72.5% of entries have the Chiefs advancing to the AFC Championship Game

    NFL logo
    NFL

    @BR_Gridiron Contest Prediction:

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs