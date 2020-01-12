Cassius Winston, No. 8 Michigan State Upset by Purdue in 71-42 Blowout Loss

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Michigan State entered Sunday as the No. 8 team in the country, but it was Purdue that looked like the top-10 team with a 71-42 blowout win over the Spartans.

Cassius Winston struggled to just 10 points in the loss, shooting 4-of-13 from the field and 0-of-5 from three-point range. He also had nine of the team's 18 turnovers, as no one else was able to pick up the scoring slack.

The Boilermakers had much more balance at home at Mackey Arena, with four players in double figures and Trevion Williams leading the way with 16 points.

Purdue sent a message from the opening tip in this one, building a 19-4 lead in the first eight minutes before going up as many as 22 points in the first half.

Michigan State kept pace early in the second half, but the squad never led in the game and wasn't within single digits at any point in the final 34 minutes of action.

Though Purdue entered with a two-game losing streak, it was extremely efficient offensively and a nightmare defensively while holding the Spartans to 35.3 percent shooting, including 2-of-16 from three-point range. The hosts also finished with eight steals and seven blocks.

Sasha Stefanovic was an especially big difference-maker with three blocks as well as 10 points, four assists and one steal.

Michigan State simply didn't get enough production from its usual contributors, starting with Winston, as the All-American guard was held in check throughout the game. Xavier Tillman had eight points, eight rebounds and three blocks, but he wasn't aggressive enough on the offensive end.

Aaron Henry was also mostly invisible while going 1-of-6 for just three points.

The Spartans (13-4) entered the day with an eight-game winning streak but now have to go back to the drawing board before a home game against Wisconsin on Friday.

Purdue (10-7) has nearly a week off before traveling to face Maryland on Saturday.