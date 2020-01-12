Disney World Marathon 2020 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

In 2018, Nick Hilton proposed to his girlfriend after winning the Disney World Marathon. This year, it was all about him.

Hilton ran a time of two hours, 22 minutes and 19 seconds to earn a dominant win at the 2020 event, besting second-place Benjamin Xie by more than four minutes.

"You get chills down your spine when you kind of know you’re coming into the finish," Hilton said, per Stephen Ruiz of the Orlando Sentinel. "It’s just such an emotional moment that you get really excited. It feels just as special this time as the last, if not more so." Brazilian Giovanna Martins won the women's side for the fourth straight year, turning in a time of two hours, 54 minutes and 19 seconds. It's Martins' record-setting fifth overall win in the Walt Disney World-hosted event. Disney World Marathon Results Men 1. Nick Hilton (2:22:19) 2. Benjamin Xie (2:27:02) 3. Luis Barbosa (2:27:28) 4. Daniel Dos Santos (2:39:21) 5. Tom Diliberto (2:44:10) Women 1. Giovanna Martins (2:54:19) 2. Jordyn Kleve (2:59:07) 3. Conceicao de Maria Oliveira (3:12:28) 4. Chelsea Ellis (3:14:40) 5. Ana Ceclia Cunha (3:17:27)

Martins said she's retiring from the event after the race.

"They have all been very emotional, but this time, it’s my goodbye from running the Walt Disney World Marathon as a competitive athlete," Martins said through an interpreter. "It was very emotional for me."

Reigning men's champion Fredison Costa was unable to complete the race due to an illness. Costa was looking for his eighth Disney Marathon victory, which would have tied him with Adriano Bastos for the most all-time. Brazilians have won 18 of the 27 races for the men.

Martins finished nearly five minutes ahead of second-place American Jordyn Kleve. Martins and Kleve were by far the class of the women's field, as no other runner was within 10 minutes of the pair.

An American woman has not won the Disney World Marathon since 2013 (Renee High).