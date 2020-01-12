Marlon Humphrey: Ravens' Identity Is 'To Get to the Playoffs and Choke'

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was brutally honest with reporters after his team fell at home in its first playoff game for the second time in as many seasons following a 28-12 AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala provided the quotes:

The Ravens finished the regular season 14-2 and coasted to the AFC's No. 1 seed, but they fell to a 10-point underdog in the Titans, who were also 4-1 'dogs on the moneyline.

Baltimore secured a home playoff game last season after it won the AFC North and earned the right to host the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round, but the Ravens fell behind 23-3 in that one before two late scores made the final 23-17.

Baltimore fell behind Tennessee 14-0 and 28-6 before a fourth-quarter touchdown cut the Ravens' deficit to two scores.

Almost nothing went right for the Ravens on Saturday.

Derrick Henry gained 202 yards from scrimmage. Ryan Tannehill only threw for 88 yards, but he somehow tossed two touchdown passes and rushed for another despite just 20 touches on the day.

Baltimore committed three turnovers and turned the ball over on downs four times. Dropped passes occurred frequently, and the Ravens offensive line struggled in the face of a relentless Titans defense.

It's probably unfair to call Baltimore a choking team as it ran into a Titans buzz saw that sports a scorching-hot rushing attack and a tough defense on all three levels.

But the loss is still a major disappointment for a Ravens team that finished the regular season on a 12-game win streak after it dominated most of its opponents en route to the league's best record.