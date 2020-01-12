NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Sunday TV Schedule, Live-Stream Coverage Info

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Half of the conference championship game participants were decided during Saturday's NFL playoff action. Sunday's pair of games will send two more teams to the next round.

The San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans await the winners of Sunday's games in the NFC and AFC, respectively, after both teams won Saturday. San Francisco beat the Minnesota Vikings at home, while Tennessee scored another upset road victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The Titans beat the reigning champion New England Patriots the week before.

The 49ers will face either the Green Bay Packers or the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC championship, while the Titans will take on either the Kansas City Chiefs or Houston Texans for the AFC title. That means both games could feature a pair of divisional rivals.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's divisional-round games.

Sunday Schedule



No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Sunday Preview

The Chiefs ended the 2018 season one game shy of reaching the Super Bowl.

In order to reach Super Bowl LIV, Kansas City will have to avenge a pair of losses to AFC South opponents. It lost to Houston, which it faces Sunday, in Week 6 of the regular season, and it fell to Tennessee, which beat Baltimore on Saturday, in Week 10.

However, the Chiefs can't look ahead to the Titans just yet, as they will likely have a competitive game against the Texans, who beat the Buffalo Bills at home in the Wild Card Round. The matchup features a pair of exciting young quarterbacks in Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Houston's Deshaun Watson, and it will be fun to watch the two go head-to-head again.

"How great is that for the National Football League, first of all, these good young quarterbacks?" Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

It's also great for NFL fans, who should witness a lot of offense Sunday. When the Chiefs and Texans played during the regular season, Houston racked up 472 total yards en route to a 31-24 victory.

This is the second time that Kansas City and Houston will play in the postseason. In the Wild Card Round in the 2015 season, the Chiefs beat the Texans 30-0. If Houston can win this time, it will advance to the AFC Championship Game for the first time in franchise history.

Whichever team wins will host the Titans on Jan. 19.

Sunday's NFC matchup features a pair of quarterbacks who have won the Super Bowl. Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to the title in the 2010 season, while Russell Wilson and the Seahawks won it three years later.

Wilson has reached the playoffs in all but one of his eight seasons. Rodgers and the Packers, meanwhile, missed the postseason the previous two years. And with Rodgers now 36, he's focused on winning another Super Bowl before the end of his stellar career.

"It's on my mind every day," Rodgers said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "That's why we play the game. That's why you put in the time in the offseason. That's why you do the little things. It's to put yourself in this position, where we're two games away from being able to compete for that."

Rodgers and Wilson have had competitive games in the past, and the Seahawks lead the series 4-3 since the latter's rookie season. Seattle also won the last time the two teams faced in 2018.

Whichever team wins, they will be traveling to San Francisco to face the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. And that will be a challenging matchup; Green Bay lost to San Francisco in Week 12 of the regular season, and Seattle lost to the Niners in Week 17.