Texans vs. Chiefs: TV Schedule, Predictions for 2020 AFC Divisional Game

Two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL will face off for the second time this season in the NFL divisional round Sunday.

Deshaun Watson's Houston Texans and Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs produced a high-scoring affair in Week 6, and the same may occur at Arrowhead Stadium. With plenty of offensive weapons on each roster, we could witness the most points in a single game this postseason.

While the set total of 51 points is within reach, it may be harder to justify the 10-point spread in favor of the Chiefs, especially after their regular-season loss to the AFC South champion.

Texans at Chiefs Information

Start Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City (-10); Over/Under: 51.5

Predictions

Houston (+10)

The majority of Houston's road games have been determined by fewer than 10 points.

Only two of the Texans' eight road trips have featured a double-digit score differential. One was the 41-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, and the other was a 26-3 triumph over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.

Additionally, four of Houston's meetings with playoff qualifiers in the regular season were determined by single digits, including the 31-24 win over Kansas City.

Six of Kansas City's eight home matchups have been determined by 10 points or fewer, with the only blowouts occurring versus the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos.

Some of the Chiefs' success can be linked with their passing defense. In the seven games they gave up fewer than 200 passing yards, they won four by double digits.

The AFC West champion could have trouble containing Watson's aerial success, as he recorded 280 yards and a touchdown in Week 6. Watson has completed at least 60 percent of his passes in seven road contests, and he is coming off a 20-for-25, 247-yard outing in the Wild Card Round.

Houston could also receive some help from running back Carlos Hyde, who had 116 yards in his first meeting with the Chiefs this season. All three of Hyde's 100-yard performances and four of his top five rushing totals have come on the road.

If the Texans are able to find offensive balance, they could remain within one possession and have a chance to come out on top.

Over 51.5

The success Watson and Hyde had at Arrowhead Stadium earlier in the season could be a boost to those who opt to bet on the over.

It also helps the Texans that they already have experience playing in the hostile environment in Kansas City.

The Chiefs' home numbers also bolster the case for the over of 51.5 points to hit. Andy Reid's side eclipsed the 20-point barrier in all but one of its home games, with the exception being a 13-point output versus the Indianapolis Colts.

The Mahomes-led offense racked up at least 300 total yards in each game inside its home stadium, and it is facing a Houston defense that has not been great recently. Bill O'Brien's squad conceded more than 400 total yards in each of its past four contests, and it was also gashed for similar totals by the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.

Since Houston's defense has not played well versus playoff qualifiers, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and others should have plenty of space to work in for Mahomes to find them.

The combination of Hyde and DeAndre Hopkins could help Watson to challenge a Kansas City defense that has allowed more than 300 total yards in seven home matchups.

If those trends extend into Sunday, the Chiefs and Texans could once again be involved in a contest in the mid 50s.

If those trends extend into Sunday, the Chiefs and Texans could once again be involved in a contest in the mid 50s.