NFL Rumors: Latest on Browns HC Search, Josh McDaniels, Kevin Stefanski, More

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Though the NFL playoffs are just beginning to heat up, most teams are already in the midst of offseason preparation.

Perhaps the most buzzed-about non-playoff team is the Cleveland Browns. Rumors abound about Odell Beckham Jr.'s discontent, former GM John Dorsey's replacement and much else around the team, which went 6-10 and failed to make the playoffs after lofty preseason expectations. However, the first thing owner Jimmy Haslam and company must do before making any other decisions is hire a head coach.

After firing first-year coach Freddie Kitchens, Cleveland has undergone a highly publicized interview process for its next head coach and appears close to a decision. We've gathered up the latest intel from various sources to try to paint the clearest picture of what's next for this perpetually in-flux franchise.

McDaniels Last but Not Least

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns met with longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator and Northeast Ohio native Josh McDaniels on Friday, making him the seventh and final official candidate for the head coaching post.

According to Cabot, the other candidates include Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, Minnesota Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski, Buffalo Bills OC Brian Daboll, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Philadelphia Eagles DC Jim Schwartz.

McDaniels, Stefanski, Daboll, and Schwartz can be hired immediately because their clubs have been eliminated from the playoffs. However, don't jump to conclusions on that being the shortlist.

3 Made the First Cut

It seems that Daboll, McDaniels, Stefanski are the three finalists for the job, per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, who also reported that the Browns hope to make a decision as soon as possible. All three of these potential hires would be excellent choices for Cleveland, as they have multiple years of experience in getting the most out of offenses.

Daboll has been a part of some excellent football teams in recent years, working for the Patriots from 2013 through 2016, serving as a co-offensive coordinator for Alabama in 2017 and running the Buffalo Bills offense over the past two years. This year, in particular, he excelled, sanding the edges off of Josh Allen's inherent inconsistency and helping the Bills to earn their second playoff berth of the century.

McDaniels' story is the stuff of legend. On his first four-year go-round as Patriots OC, he oversaw the historic 2007 campaign wherein Tom Brady threw 50 touchdowns and the team won its first 18 games. He failed briefly as head coach of the Denver Broncos before he returned to New England in 2012. Up until this year, he has helped Brady succeed in all sorts of circumstances.

Kevin Stefanski is much greener than his counterparts but no less of a stellar option. He took over as offensive coordinator after head coach Mike Zimmer fired John DeFilippo in 2018, and the Vikings have been an above-average verging on great offense ever since.

Kirk Cousins is not the most talented quarterback, but he's often been brilliant under the guidance of Stefanski, while Dalvin Cook shook off injuries this year to emerge as one of the league's top running backs. All that is without even mentioning the stylings of former undrafted free agent Adam Thielen and former fifth-round pick Stefon Diggs, who have been one of the league's best wide receiver duos in recent seasons.

Stay tuned to B/R throughout the weekend as we discover which one of these three candidates (or perhaps a dark horse) emerges to lead the Browns into the future. Well, into next season at least.