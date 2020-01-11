Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Plays Down Injury Concerns After Norwich Win

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford sought to play down injury concerns after being substituted in the second half of Manchester United's 4-0 Premier League win over Norwich City on Saturday.

The England international scored twice in the win at Old Trafford but was replaced by Daniel James on 59 minutes and went straight down the tunnel.

Rashford took to Twitter after the match and said the substitution was just a "precaution," suggesting he should be fit for Manchester United's FA Cup third-round replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday:

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told BBC Sport (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) he took off Rashford because he was "struggling a little bit."

The Manchester United boss also highlighted Rashford's desire to play through the pain, per The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell:

Manchester United will be keen to keep Rashford fit as he has been in superb form this season. His goals against Norwich took him to 19 for the season in all competitions on his 200th appearance for the club:

Solskjaer also praised Rashford after the match and said he expects the 22-year-old to get even better as he develops further, per Andy Hampson at the Press Association:

Rashford's prolific form this season has been one of the highlights of another disappointing campaign for the Red Devils. The win moved them into fifth place in the table, but they are still five points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

Solskjaer's side will next face some testing fixtures. They host Wolves in a third-round FA Cup replay on Wednesday, with the winners set to face Watford or Tranmere Rovers in the fourth round. The Red Devils will then head to Anfield to take on bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League.