Real Madrid's Eden Hazard Planning to Return from Ankle Injury in February

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2020

Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard gestures in pain during the UEFA Champions League group A football match Real Madrid against Paris Saint-Germain FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 26, 2019. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)
GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard is reportedly planning to return from his ankle injury in February.

According to Marca's Jose Felix Diaz, Hazard is targeting the derby with Atletico Madrid on February 1 for his comeback.

Hazard suffered a microfracture in his ankle while playing against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League in November, and both he and Real are said to be treating his return with caution so as to prevent a recurrence of the injury.

Hazard was initially set to return to action on January 18. The delay in his comeback means he'll miss a home tie with fourth-place Sevilla and a trip to Real Valladolid, who sit in 14th.

The Belgian has scored just once in 13 matches for Los Blancos, as well as returning four assists, but his form was improving prior to his injury.

Real finished 2019 with three consecutive draws in La Liga without him, so his return will be an enormous boost to their prospects of winning the title.

Related

    Auba Sent Off in Arsenal Draw

    Palace salvaged point vs. Arteta's 10 men

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Auba Sent Off in Arsenal Draw

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Minamino: Liverpool Best Club on the Planet

    Japan star explains Reds move

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Minamino: Liverpool Best Club on the Planet

    Getfootballnewsfrance
    via Getfootballnewsfrance

    Report: Juve Prepare 'Super Offer' to Donnarumma

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Juve Prepare 'Super Offer' to Donnarumma

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Zidane: Madrid Fortunate to Be in Supercopa

    'Madrid live for these games and we're here'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Zidane: Madrid Fortunate to Be in Supercopa

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English