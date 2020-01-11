Real Madrid's Eden Hazard Planning to Return from Ankle Injury in February

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard is reportedly planning to return from his ankle injury in February.

According to Marca's Jose Felix Diaz, Hazard is targeting the derby with Atletico Madrid on February 1 for his comeback.

Hazard suffered a microfracture in his ankle while playing against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League in November, and both he and Real are said to be treating his return with caution so as to prevent a recurrence of the injury.

Hazard was initially set to return to action on January 18. The delay in his comeback means he'll miss a home tie with fourth-place Sevilla and a trip to Real Valladolid, who sit in 14th.

The Belgian has scored just once in 13 matches for Los Blancos, as well as returning four assists, but his form was improving prior to his injury.

Real finished 2019 with three consecutive draws in La Liga without him, so his return will be an enormous boost to their prospects of winning the title.