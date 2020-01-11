Todd Gurley Says Rams Should Give Jalen Ramsey a New Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

If the Los Angeles Rams seek out anyone's opinion before deciding whether to try to re-sign cornerback Jalen Ramsey, running back Todd Gurley already gave his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Gurley said "of course [Ramsey] is" worth keeping long term.

"He's a Pro Bowler," Gurley added.

The Rams traded their first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021, as well as a fourth-rounder in 2021, to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Ramsey on Oct. 15.

There isn't necessarily a rush to get an extension done since Ramsey still has one more year remaining on his rookie contract. The three-time Pro Bowler's $13.7 million salary next season is the highest among all cornerbacks (cash spent section).

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ramsey promised the Rams prior to completing the trade he wouldn't hold out in 2020.

Ramsey's early-season issues with the Jaguars and midyear trade to Los Angeles may have impacted his overall performance in 2019, as the 25-year-old had career lows with five passes defensed and one interception in 12 games.

Still, Ramsey was named to the Pro Bowl for the third straight year. He'll get paid big money at some point, whether it's this offseason or after his current deal expires.

