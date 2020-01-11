Giuseppe Marotta: Arturo Vidal's Inter Move Depends on Ernesto Valverde's Future

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has said their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal could hinge on Blaugrana boss Ernesto Valverde's future.

Per Goal's Sam France, Marotta has previously confirmed the player "is one of our targets."

He elaborated on a potential move for the Chilean while speaking to Radio Rai (h/t Goal's James Westwood): "It depends on various factors. He's a player that interests us, but I think at the moment Barcelona's coach is at risk [of being sacked], so the situation depends on that."

Valverde has led Barcelona to back-to-back La Liga titles, and his side are top of the table on goal difference at the halfway point this season.

However, he has been under pressure for much of his time at the club for a number of reasons, including their performance in the UEFA Champions League. In 2017-18, Barca blew a 4-1 first-leg lead over Roma in the quarter-finals, while last season, they did the same with a 3-0 first-leg lead over Liverpool in the semi-finals.

Relative to how the team performed under Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique before him, Barca's football hasn't been particularly inspiring, either, and he has repeatedly made questionable decisions with selection and substitutions.

Football broadcaster Juan G. Arango was critical of him as Barca lost in their Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, while football writer Colin Millar suggested he should have left last summer:

According to Ben Hayward of the Evening Standard, Barca spoke to club legend Xavi—now manager of Qatari club Al-Sadd—after the defeat, although they have no immediate plans to relieve Valverde of his duties.

As for Vidal, he has made just seven starts in all competitions under Valverde this season, playing 901 minutes.

If the manager remains in charge, the 32-year-old may want to push for a move to Inter in the hope he gets more game time.

On the other hand, Vidal has made the difference several times from the bench this season. Three of his six goals in this campaign have come as a substitute, as did his one assist, so Valverde could be reluctant to part with him if he's still at the helm.