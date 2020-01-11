ATP Cup 2020: Saturday Tennis Scores, Results and Final Schedule

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2020

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 11: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning a break point during his semi-final singles match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during day nine of the 2020 ATP Cup at Ken Rosewall Arena on January 11, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images)
Andy Cheung/Getty Images

Serbia booked their place in the final of the 2020 ATP Cup in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday as they saw off Russia 3-0.

Dusan Lajovic picked up a straight-sets win over Karen Khachanov before Novak Djokovic sealed it with a three-set victory against Daniil Medvedev.

Viktor Troicki and Nikola Cacic then beat Teymuraz Gabashvili and Konstantin Kravchuk in the doubles to round out the win.

Serbia will face off against the winners of Australia's semi-final against Spain in Sunday's final.

                    

Serbia 3-0 Russia

Dusan Lajovic bt. Karen Khachanov, 7-5, 7-6 (1)

Novak Djokovic bt. Daniil Medvedev, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

Viktor Troicki/Nikola Cacic bt. Teymuraz Gabashvili and Konstantin Kravchuk, 6-4, 7-6 (7)

                    

Australia vs. Spain

Nick Kyrgios vs. Roberto Bautista Agut

Alex de Minaur vs. Rafael Nadal

John Peers/Chris Guccione vs. Rafael Nadal/Pablo Carreno Busta

                   

Sunday Schedule

Serbia vs. Australia/Spain, 6:30 p.m. local (7:30 a.m. GMT, 2:30 a.m. ET)

                          

There wasn't much to separate Lajovic from Khachanov in the opening rubber of the first semi-final.

Between them, there was just a single break-point opportunity in the entire match. It went to Lajovic, and he clinically converted it to take the first set.

The pair battled to a tiebreaker in the second, but the Russian could not get near his opponent once they did.

Djokovic needed just 31 minutes to take the first set against Medvedev 6-1:

The Russian had won their previous two meetings, and he fought back in the second set after being broken in the opening game to force a decider.

The world No. 2 claimed the decisive break in the third set, though, after a sensational rally:

As they were in the quarter-final against Canada, Cacic and Troicki were left with a dead rubber but made no mistake in completing the clean sweep.

