Super Bowl 2020: Initial Vegas Odds with AFC, NFC Championship Games Set

Four teams are one step away from the Super Bowl now that the conference championships are set.

The divisional round did not disappoint, with one team notching a major upset and another putting together a record-setting comeback.

Here's a look at the initial odds for the AFC and NFC Championship Games, as well as the Super Bowl futures.

Super Bowl Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: +115

San Francisco 49ers: +140

Tennessee Titans: +750

Green Bay Packers: +850

AFC Championship: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (-7), over/under 51

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row after staging a furious rally to beat the Houston Texans 51-31 on Sunday.

The Chiefs were down 24-0 with 11 minutes left in the second quarter when they finally roared to life. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes in the second frame, three of them to tight end Travis Kelce.

When the Chiefs were finally done with their blitzkrieg-warfare version of football, they found themselves up 28-24 at halftime.

The shell-shocked Texans never had a chance after that, and they were thoroughly outclassed in the second half. The Chiefs ended up winning by 20, and it's possible the comeback spells the end of Houston head coach Bill O'Brien's tenure.

If you felt like you'd never seen anything like this hallucinatory game of football, well, you were right. Here's a couple of the many records the Chiefs set, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher:

"The Chiefs led 28-24 at halftime, making them the first team to lead at the break after trailing by at last 24 points, according to Elias Sports Bureau. They continued their barrage until the game's final moments, becoming the first playoff team to win by 20 after trailing by 20 or more, according to Elias.

"Travis Kelce caught three of Mahomes' TD passes in the second quarter, becoming the first NFL player with three scoring catches in one period of a postseason game."

The Chiefs will take on the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Titans have knocked off the New England Patriots and 14-win Baltimore Ravens in consecutive weeks, doing so in a thoroughly old-school fashion. Running back Derrick Henry has put the team on his massive shoulders, rushing for 377 yards and one touchdown in this postseason (he also threw a touchdown against Baltimore on Saturday).

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, meanwhile, has just 160 passing yards combined in those two games. The Ravens had 530 yards to the Titans' 300 on Saturday, but the defense managed to force Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson into three turnovers and Tennessee earned a 28-12 win because of it.

So two teams have reached the AFC Championship in wholly improbable ways, and yet the initial Vegas line looks fairly conventional. The Chiefs are a touchdown favorite at home, well-deserved with Mahomes coming off one of the best games of his life, But at this point, no one should count out the Titans, who are well-equipped to suck the life out of the Chiefs.

When these two teams met earlier this season, the Titans won 35-32 at home. Mahomes threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns, while Henry bulldozed his way to 188 yards and two scores. Tannehill had a line much closer to something you would expect from a modern passer, throwing for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Bettors will be taking a close look at that seven-point spread, which could narrow in the coming days.

The over/under is 51 points, which the Chiefs put up all by themselves on Sunday. Oddsmakers are probably looking for the Titans to slow the pace of the game by relying on Henry, but his downhill running can often be as efficient as a good aerial attack (Kansas City was 26th in rushing defense during the regular season).

Unless there's some horrific winter weather in Kansas City next week, it's possible these two teams could get close to the 67 points they combined for in November.

NFC Championship Game: No. 2 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers (-7), over/under 45.5

So the NFC side of the playoff bracket has been much more conventional than what's taken place in the AFC, but the championship game should be a good one.

The No. 2 Green Bay Packers will travel to the West Coast to take on the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers, a clash of two of the most storied franchises in the NFL.

The Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23 on Sunday. They scored first and led the rest of the way, holding off the Seahawks who did well to keep things close late. Seattle scored a fourth-quarter touchdown on a one-yard Marshawn Lynch carry to cut the Packers' lead to five points.

After an exchange of punts, Aaron Rodgers was as cool as the Wisconsin air in putting the game away. This pass to Davante Adams helped the Packers seal the victory, per B/R Gridiron:

Adams was a top-notch security blanket for Rodgers in this game, with all eight of his receptions going for first downs, per ESPN Stats & Info. The offense got some balance from running back Aaron Jones, who rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

The 49ers are here after defeating the No. 6 Minnesota Vikings 27-10 on Saturday. Like the Titans, they were powered by the ground game. The team finished with 186 total rushing yards, 105 coming from Tevin Coleman and another 58 from Raheem Mostert.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't asked to do much as a passer (131 yards, one touchdown and one interception), but he enjoyed getting involved in the rushing attack, per 49ers senior reporter Keiana Martin:

On the other side of the ball, the 49ers look as dangerous as they did in the first half the season because they are healthy again. Linebacker Kwon Alexander, safety Jaquiski Tartt and defensive end Dee Ford were all back on the field against a Vikings team that had just outgunned the New Orleans Saints. The result? The 49ers held the Vikings to 147 total yards and seven first downs.

San Francisco is opening the game as seven-point favorites, per B/R Betting (via Caesars). The spread might seem generous to the 49ers, but oddsmakers might remember the way they dominated the Packers when the two teams met at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 24.

The 49ers jumped out to a 26-0 halftime lead and ended up winning 37-8. Garoppolo threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, with one of those scores and 129 yards going to All-Pro tight end George Kittle.

The opening over/under for this game is 45.5 points. The Packers boast a balanced, methodical offense led by one of the all-time great quarterbacks in Rodgers, but points will likely be at a premium in the NFC Championship Game, especially if San Francisco can get into a groove on the ground as they did against Minnesota and keep the clock running.

Odds via Caesars as of Sunday, Jan. 12.