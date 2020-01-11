NFL Playoffs 2020: Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Saturday Divisional Games

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The two No. 1 seeds in the NFL playoffs will both be in action Saturday, and they will be looking to open their postseason runs with wins.

First, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Minnesota Vikings in NFC action. Then the Baltimore Ravens will welcome the Tennessee Titans to begin the AFC divisional round. Baltimore went 14-2 during the regular season, the best record in the NFL. San Francisco, meanwhile, was one of three NFC teams to go 13-3.

The Vikings and Titans both notched upset road wins during Wild Card Weekend to reach this point. Minnesota defeated the New Orleans Saints, while Tennessee beat the New England Patriots, who were the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Saturday Schedule

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers (-7), 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens (-10), 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS

Odds via Caesars.

Saturday Predictions

Don't expect a big upset Saturday, as the top two teams in the postseason should easily take care of business and advance to conference championship weekend.

Although many didn't expect the 49ers to be the top team in the NFC this season, they quickly emerged as a Super Bowl contender. They won their first eight games of the year and notched impressive victories over the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks in the second half of the season.

San Francisco's defense was among the best in the league, as it ranked second with only 281.8 total yards allowed per game. It also had a top-tier offense that averaged 381.1 total yard per game, good for fourth in the NFL.

In their first playoff game since the NFC Championship Game of the 2013 season, the 49ers should take control against the Vikings, who went 10-6 during the regular season before beating the Saints in the Wild Card Round.

Minnesota has a talented offense that features playmakers such as running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. However, they are going to face a great challenge in San Francisco's defense, which will likely make it difficult for them to score points.

Expect the 49ers to make it a defensive battle early and score at least two touchdowns in the second half to pull away for a sizable victory.

As for Saturday's AFC matchup, the Ravens are likely going to prove that they are on a much higher level than the Titans this season.

That's exactly what Baltimore did throughout the regular season, when it won a franchise-record 12 consecutive games to complete the first 14-win campaign in team history. The Ravens took down top teams such as the 49ers, Patriots, Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans during their impressive winning streak.

The ball should stay on the ground a lot in this matchup, as Baltimore rushed for an NFL-record 3,296 yards this season, while Tennessee running back Derrick Henry led the league with 1,540 rushing yards and tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns.

However, the Ravens were one of only eight teams that allowed less than 100 rushing yards per game this season, ranking fifth at 93.4. They are going to make it tough on Henry, while Baltimore's balanced rushing attack, which features quarterback Lamar Jackson, should have better success.

The Ravens are likely going to be one of the teams playing in Super Bowl LIV. They are certainly not going to lose Saturday, as they should handily defeat the Titans to begin their postseason run.