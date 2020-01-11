Seahawks vs Packers: Updated Odds, Stat Predictions for 2020 NFC Divisional Game

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The difference between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks in the NFL divisional round could be something as simple as a balanced offense.

Green Bay's offensive success has come through both the passing and rushing avenues, with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams providing a nice one-two punch to complement Aaron Rodgers.

Russell Wilson had that in his possession until recently, when the top three running backs on the Seattle depth chart got injured.

If the Seahawks ground attack is shut down for the second straight game, Wilson may be forced to produce most of the offense himself, while Rodgers may have less pressure on him to put up eye-popping statistics.

Seahawks at Packers Odds

Odds via Caesars



Spread: Green Bay (-4.5)

Over/Under: 46.5

Money Line: Green Bay (-220; bet $220 to win $100); Seattle (+185; bet $100 to win $185)

Stat Predictions

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay

Prediction: 21 carries, 95 yards, 2 TD; 3 receptions, 30 yards

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Three of Jones' five 100-yard performances occurred in December against the Washington Redskins, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

In his previous two outings, the third-year player increased his ground touches, with 48 marking his highest two-game total of the campaign.

In fact, he had more than 20 carries just once before Week 16, which suggests he should be fresh for a heavy postseason workload.

He is going up against a Seattle defense that conceded over 100 rushing yards in its last five contests.

In the regular season, the Seahawks ranked 22nd in rushing yards conceded and allowed the third-most ground scores with 22.

The latter number could be most significant to Jones, who has multiple rushing touchdowns on five occasions.

Jones could also be an asset in the passing game, as he brought in two catches for 43 yards in Week 17.

Since Week 9, the Green Bay running back has primarily been a factor on the ground, but he could leak out to grab a few passes to extend drives.

If he continues to receive the ball 20-25 times and is effective around the end zone, Jones could be Green Bay's X-factor.

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle

Prediction: 21-for-33, 295 yards, 2 TD; 6 carries, 27 yards

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

In the wild-card round, Wilson was responsible for 370 total yards, 325 through the air and 45 on the ground.

The quarterback had to do more work with his legs since Marshawn Lynch and Travis Homer were slowed down by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The good news for Pete Carroll's side is Green Bay ranks 23rd in rushing defense, 20 spots behind the NFC East champion.

However, the Packers defense improved against the run in the final month of the regular season, as they contained three opponents under 100 rushing yards.

If the NFC North winner puts the clamps down on Lynch and Homer, Wilson will once again be tasked with winning the game on his own.

In 14 postseason appearances, Wilson has recorded at least 200 passing yards in 11.

Additionally, four of the five times the quarterback threw 30 or more passes in a playoff game came on the road.

If he once again throws at a high volume, Wilson has a chance to put up impressive totals with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett chasing down his attempts.

The two wide receivers accounted for 202 of Seattle's 325 passing yards in the wild-card round, and they could be major assets to Wilson's production versus a Green Bay defense that allowed over 250 passing yards at home three times.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference

