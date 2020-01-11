NFL Playoff Picks 2020: Odds, Prop Bets and Divisional-Round Predictions

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

With the NFL divisional-round contests holding large spreads, the best wagering option of the weekend may be prop bets.

The Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are all favored by seven points or more, but they are facing opponents that thrived in the wild-card round.

If you believe the underdogs will keep the games close, but you are still questioning a spread bet, you can bet on individual player statistics and quarter or half props to still make a profit from the weekend.

Some of the best props involve the top players in each matchup and some intriguing lines that could be cashed in by halftime.

Divisional-Round Schedule and Odds

All Times ET

Saturday, January 11

Minnesota at San Francisco (-7) (Over/Under: 44.5) (4:35 p.m., NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore (-10) (O/U: 47) (8:15 p.m., CBS)

Sunday, January 12

Houston at Kansas City (-10) (O/U: 51) (3:05 p.m., CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay (-4.5) (O/U: 46.5) (6:40 p.m., Fox)

Best Prop Bets

George Kittle Receiving Yards (Over 77.5)

George Kittle has eclipsed 78 receiving yards in each of his last three games.

The San Francisco tight end is coming off an 86-yard outing versus the Seattle Seahawks, and he is expected to earn plenty of targets from Jimmy Garoppolo.

In his six appearances at Levi's Stadium, Kittle was targeted on at least six occasions in every matchup, and he has five consecutive 70-yard performances on home soil.

Minnesota will be without two defensive backs, Mackensie Alexander and Mike Hughes, for the second straight playoff contest, and it conceded five catches and 54 receiving yards to New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook in the wild-card round.

The Vikings have been decent against tight ends, as they allowed 786 yards and a single score to players at the position in the regular season.

However, they have not faced many teams with a heavy reliance on the tight end, like the 49ers have with Kittle.

Since Week 12, Kittle has faced four playoff qualifiers, and the only time he failed to reach 65 yards in that collection of games was in Week 13 in adverse conditions in Baltimore.

As long as he matches his average in home targets, Kittle should have plenty of opportunities to threaten the Vikings in the middle of the field.

Baltimore 1st-Half Spread (-6)

Baltimore has consistently taken heavy leads into halftime during their run to the AFC's No. 1 seed.

In Weeks 15-17, the Ravens outscored the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers by a combined 51-20 in the first half.

Since their Week 8 bye, the Ravens have held five of their eight opponents to single-digit totals in the opening two quarters.

John Harbaugh's team is able to dominate the first half by controlling the ball through its two-pronged rushing attack of Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram, as well as a defense that has conceded 20 points or more twice since the bye week.

The AFC North winner may discover a way to put the ball in Jackson's hands more in the first half by stopping the pace of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

In half of their home contests, the Ravens have held foes under 100 rushing yards, and it could place more defenders in the box Saturday with Ryan Tannehill the least threatening quarterback left in the eight-team playoff field.

Tannehill has a single 200-yard outing in his last four road games, and he totaled a meager 72 yards in the wild-card round.

If Baltimore focuses on stopping Henry on first and second downs, it could create difficult long-yardage situations that force the visiting side to punt.

If that occurs, the Ravens could have decent field position to work with to kick off scoring drives led by Jackson and Ingram.

