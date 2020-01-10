MLB Rumors: J.T. Realmuto, George Springer Among Players Going to Arbitration

Blake SchusterContributor IJanuary 11, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates his leadoff double against the Washington Nationals during the first inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The January 10 deadline to file salary figures has come and gone, with a host of big-name MLB players headed to arbitration hearings.

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto and Houston Astros outfielder George Springer are among the arbitration-eligible players who failed to reach agreements with their clubs, per ESPN's Jeff Passan

While teams and players can still strike deals anytime before an arbitration outcome, Passan noted this year's class is large. Others headed to arbitration include shortstop Trevor Story, left fielder Andrew Benintendi, outfielder Joc Pederson and pitchers Jose Berrios and Josh Hader.  

                                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    LIVE: 2020 MLB Arbitration Tracker

    Today is the deadline for 155 arbitration-eligible players to agree on salaries for 2020. Follow here ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    LIVE: 2020 MLB Arbitration Tracker

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Report: Mookie Betts Gets Record $27M Deal 💰

    He passes Nolan Arenado’s previous record of $26M for arbitration-eligible player

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Mookie Betts Gets Record $27M Deal 💰

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Poll: What Is Mookie Betts' Future?

    🔘 Traded by Red Sox 🔘 Signs extension with Red Sox 🗳️ Tap through to cast your vote

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Poll: What Is Mookie Betts' Future?

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    Who Will Sign for $300M Next? 💸

    The MLB stars who could get Gerrit Cole money

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Who Will Sign for $300M Next? 💸

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report