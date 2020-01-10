MLB Rumors: J.T. Realmuto, George Springer Among Players Going to Arbitration

Elsa/Getty Images

The January 10 deadline to file salary figures has come and gone, with a host of big-name MLB players headed to arbitration hearings.

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto and Houston Astros outfielder George Springer are among the arbitration-eligible players who failed to reach agreements with their clubs, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

While teams and players can still strike deals anytime before an arbitration outcome, Passan noted this year's class is large. Others headed to arbitration include shortstop Trevor Story, left fielder Andrew Benintendi, outfielder Joc Pederson and pitchers Jose Berrios and Josh Hader.

