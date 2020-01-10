Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager Avoid Arbitration with 1-Year Contracts

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2020

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates with first baseman Cody Bellinger (35) and left fielder Joc Pederson (31) after the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly avoided arbitration with two of their marquee players before Friday's deadline. 

According to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, the National League West team agreed to a one-year deal worth $11.5 million with first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger and a one-year deal worth $7.6 million with shortstop Corey Seager.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

