Watch Zion Williamson's Between-the-Legs Dunk at MSG Before Pelicans vs. Knicks

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The latest sign that Zion Williamson is closing in on his long-awaited NBA debut was hard to miss Friday.

The New Orleans Pelicans are visiting the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, and the superstar rookie took the court pregame to show off some of the vicious dunks that have made him a household name.

Williamson pulled out his signature between-the-legs windmill dunk with ease as a crowd of onlookers stared in amazement.

It's only a matter of time until the Duke product is attempting these in a game. In the meantime, he'll keep wowing spectators in practice.

Williamson underwent surgery on his knee in October after suffering a meniscus tear just before the NBA season opened.