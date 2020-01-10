Watch Zion Williamson's Between-the-Legs Dunk at MSG Before Pelicans vs. Knicks

Blake SchusterContributor IJanuary 10, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 10: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before the game against the New York Knicks on January 10, 2020 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The latest sign that Zion Williamson is closing in on his long-awaited NBA debut was hard to miss Friday.

The New Orleans Pelicans are visiting the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, and the superstar rookie took the court pregame to show off some of the vicious dunks that have made him a household name.

Williamson pulled out his signature between-the-legs windmill dunk with ease as a crowd of onlookers stared in amazement.

It's only a matter of time until the Duke product is attempting these in a game. In the meantime, he'll keep wowing spectators in practice.

Williamson underwent surgery on his knee in October after suffering a meniscus tear just before the NBA season opened.

Related

    BI Receives All-Star Endorsement from KD

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    BI Receives All-Star Endorsement from KD

    Pelican Debrief
    via Pelican Debrief

    Melo Gifts Maryland Single Mother a New Car 🙏

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Melo Gifts Maryland Single Mother a New Car 🙏

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Friday NBA News Roundup 🗞️

    • KD’s social media darts • Russ returns to OKC • Simmons on the move?

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Friday NBA News Roundup 🗞️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Can the Sixers Evolve with Joel Embiid Out?

    Ben Simmons needs to take the next step if Philly wants to win a title

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can the Sixers Evolve with Joel Embiid Out?

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report