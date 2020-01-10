Aaron Ramsey Says Juventus Wanted Him 'At All Costs'; Compares Serie A, EPL

Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsey has said Juventus wanted to sign him "at all costs" ahead of the current campaign.

The Wales international brought the curtain down on 10 years at Arsenal in the summer of 2019, as he was unable to agree a contract extension at the Emirates Stadium. The Italian champions stepped in and snapped up the midfielder on a free transfer.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia's Lords of Football show (h/t Football Italia), Ramsey said it was clear pretty quickly how much Juventus wanted him.

"After the situation at Arsenal, Juve went ahead and made me a proposal," he said. "They wanted me at all costs, they tried very hard to get me to the club."

While he was a crucial player for the Gunners, as of yet Ramsey has been unable to nail down a regular place in the starting XI with the Bianconeri. This term he's made just four starts in Serie A and two in the UEFA Champions League, grabbing a couple of goals in the process; a number of injury issues have prevented him from getting a regular run.

The Welshman did perform well in Monday's 4-0 win over Cagliari, though, helping Juventus get 2020 off to a winning start:

Per Italian football writer Adam Digby, manager Maurizio Sarri gave Ramsey the chance to show what he can do in his preferred role:

On Lords of Football, Ramsey also outlined how different it is playing in Serie A and the Premier League:

"Serie A is much more tactical than the Premier League. Many teams defend deep and you have to try to break down two rows of defenders in different ways.

"In the Premier League there is more space, plus the intensity is higher because you have to look behind yourself more. But I'm impressed by Serie A, from a technical and quality standpoint."

Overall, the former Arsenal star would have liked to have had a bigger impact in Italy, although it's not a huge surprise it's taken him some time to settle in to life at a new club. Nevertheless, he does appear to be keen to become immersed in the Italian culture:

Having shone against Cagliari, Ramsey will hope the new year can trigger a run of games in Sarri's XI.

At his best, the 29-year-old can offer a different dimension from midfield. While Juventus are blessed with a plethora of options in this facet of the squad, Ramsey has scored goals consistently throughout his career; that awareness and instinct is not something he's been able to show fully in Turin yet.

As he gets accustomed to Sarri's tactics and to the intricacies of the game in Serie A, Ramsey should improve. For a Juventus team fighting for domestic and European glory in 2020, you sense he can be a big asset in the second half of the campaign.