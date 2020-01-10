Video: Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony Gifts Single Mother in Maryland New Car

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers star Carmelo Anthony presented a single mother in the Baltimore area with a new car.

Anthony, in partnership with an online automobile buying outlet Gettacar, presented Shalita Addison with a 2017 Mazda CX3 on Wednesday.

Per Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest, Addison's daughter, Mount St. Mary's student-athlete Taylor Addison, credited Anthony, who attended high school in the Baltimore area, with inspiring her to play college basketball.

Shalita's previous car recently broke down and made it difficult for her to get to work and attend Taylor's games, per Tiffany Watson of Fox45 in Baltimore.

Anthony's Melo7 Tech Partners teamed up with Gettacar for the giveaway.