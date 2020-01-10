Manchester City Fan Ian Baldry Banned 5 Years for Raheem Sterling Racial Abuse

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

A Manchester City supporter has been handed a five-year ban from football after being found guilty of racially abusing Raheem Sterling in December 2018.

Ian Baldry, 58, pleaded guilty to the charge of abusing the England international when he scored for the Premier League champions in a 3-1 win at Bournemouth.

According to Jamie Jackson of the Guardian on Friday, Baldry told the Manchester court he "regretted using the language involved and [it] was due to over-excitement."

The judge told Baldry: "The kind of language used by you and [your] co-accused risks wider public disorder in matches and could encourage others to behave in the same way."

James McConell, a friend of Baldry, also admitted to racially abusing Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings and match stewards in the same game. The 57-year-old was handed 200 hours of community service.

Both men had been reported to police by a fan who witnessed their outbursts.

The witness statement read: "It was disgusting in this day and age that this was going on. I was shocked and offended and felt sick to my stomach when I heard it."

Incidents of racism in football have continued to be highlighted in recent years, with Sterling himself previously a target. The England international has been vocal in his support of players who have received abuse and discrimination.