Alexander Ovechkin, Connor McDavid Headline NHL 20 Ultimate Team of the Year

EA Sports officially announced its Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) Team of the Year for the NHL 20 video game on Friday.

Out of the 36 nominees, St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson, San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin and Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov were chosen for the team.

All six players will receive both in-game and out-of-game recognition for their accomplishment, which is based on their performance in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

From an in-game perspective, each of the six players will come with their highest-rated item of the year in the form of a Team of the Year HUT item. Also, the actual players themselves will receive a trophy and custom Team of the Year skates from Bauer and CCM. Binnington will receive a Team of the Year goalie mask as well.

Each of the six players selected to the HUT Team of the Year have been among the best performers at their respective positions since the start of last season.

As a rookie last season, Binnington went 24-5-1 with a 1.89 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and five shutouts to help push the Blues into the playoffs. St. Louis then won its first Stanley Cup in franchise history with Binnington going 16-10 with a 2.46 GAA, .914 save percentage and one shutout during the postseason.

So far this season, Binnington leads the NHL with 21 wins, and he has posted a 2.49 GAA, .917 save percentage and one shutout.

In 2018-19, Carlson and Burns finished fourth and second, respectively, in the Norris Trophy voting, as both enjoyed career seasons.

Carlson registered 13 goals and 57 assists for a career-high 70 points, while Burns scored 16 goals and added 67 assists for a career-high 83 points. Thus far in 2019-20, Carlson is arguably the Norris front-runner, as he leads all defensemen with 54 points, while Burns is tied for 11th among blueliners with 30 points.

The HUT Team of the Year's forward group consists of two of the top three finishers in last season's Hart Trophy voting, plus the NHL's leading goal scorer in 2018-19.

McDavid was third in the MVP race last season and second in the Art Ross Trophy race after he racked up a career-high 116 points, marking his third consecutive 100-point season. This season, McDavid leads the NHL with 46 assists and 70 points in 46 games.

In what has become a common occurrence, Ovechkin led the NHL with 51 goals last season, securing his record eighth Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy. The three-time Hart Trophy winner also posted 89 points last season, which was his highest total since 2009-10.

The Great Eight is leading the way for a Capitals team that owns the best record in the NHL this season with 26 goals and 42 points in 45 games.

Rounding out the HUT Team of the Year is Kucherov, who won the Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy for the first time in his career last season. Kucherov scored a career-high 41 goals and led the NHL with both 87 assists and 128 points.

In 42 games for the surging Lightning this season, Kucherov has posted 17 goals and 32 assists for 49 points.