Rusev and 4 WWE and AEW Stars in Dire Need of New Storylines and Feuds

WWE

Some wrestling Superstars just need a new feud.

Over in WWE land, Rusev is the first person who comes to mind. It's perhaps generating interest to see just how far the marriage angle will go, but it doesn't seem like it will do him any long-term favors. And All Elite Wrestling, as good as many things are for the startup, isn't perfect in this area, either.

Thankfully, both companies have shown a willingness to start over. WWE shifted Seth Rollins out of his odd role and into a heel mastermind again to brilliant results. AEW took a down spiraling "Hangman" Adam Page and, thanks to a potential split with The Elite, made him one of the most interesting names in the company.

Rusev and the following superstars need similar feud changes to save things both for themselves and their respective companies.