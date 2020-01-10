Titans vs. Ravens: Updated Odds, Stat Predictions for 2020 AFC Divisional Game

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans could partake in one of the most run-heavy playoff games in recent NFL history.

Tennessee's Derrick Henry has plowed through a number of opposing defenses in the last few months, and Baltimore's duo of Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram has been hard to stop all season.

However, there may be a stark difference in the two game plans for Saturday's AFC divisional-round contest.

The Titans have more reliance on Henry because of the inefficiencies of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, while the Ravens could have better balance and may exploit some weaknesses in the secondary to win at M&T Bank Stadium.

Titans at Ravens Odds

Odds via Caesars



Spread: Baltimore (-10)

Over/Under: 47

Money Line: Baltimore (-450; bet $450 to win $100); Tennessee (+360; bet $100 to win $360)

Stat Predictions

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee

Prediction: 25 carries, 94 yards, TD

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Henry enters Baltimore with six 100-yard performances in his previous seven games.

In the one contest in which he did not attain triple digits, he racked up 86 yards on 21 carries in Week 15.

One of the remarkable aspects of his current run is the last four 100-yard games occurred on the road, and the three highest totals occurred against AFC playoff teams.

Henry is once again expected to receive over 20 carries, as he has in the last three games against the Houston Texans and New England Patriots.

The main difference between the Ravens and Henry's most-recent opponents is they rank in the top five in rushing defense.

John Harbaugh's team allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards of any team in the regular season, and it has the best totals in that category of the eight remaining playoff teams.

In Henry's only matchup with a top-five rushing defense, he managed 75 yards on 16 carries in Week 8 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Over the last four games, the Ravens have not allowed an opponent to eclipse 105 rushing yards, and they have held a quartet of foes under triple digits on the ground at home.

After Ryan Tannehill managed 72 passing yards in the wild-card round, it would be wise of the AFC North winner to stack the box and force the Tennessee quarterback to beat it.

Tannehill has a pair of 300-yard games in six road appearances, but in one of them, he had more interceptions than touchdowns.

Since Week 10, Baltimore's defense has allowed a single team to reach 200 passing yards. If that continues against the Titans, they should shut down any path to success for the quarterback.

If the Ravens own a stranglehold on the passing game, they could frustrate Henry and end his dominant stretch.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore

Prediction: 5 receptions, 70 yards, TD

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Three of Baltimore's top-five receivers are tight ends, with Mark Andrews leading the team with 64 catches and 852 receiving yards.

The Titans allowed 916 receiving yards and nine touchdowns to tight ends in the regular season. The scoring total was the third-worst behind the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals.

Despite being a limited participant in practice Thursday with an ankle injury, Andrews is expected to play Saturday, per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley.

Andrews finished his regular season in Week 16 with six catches for 93 yards and two scores in a victory over the Browns.

The Oklahoma product has been targeted six or more times in 11 contests, and he has four end zone trips in his last four appearances.

The tight end's pass-catching ability in the middle of the field and in red-zone situations will be crucial for the Ravens to keep the Titans off balance.

Tennessee held the Patriots to 98 rushing yards, so it could try to stack the box in an attempt to slow down Jackson and Ingram.

If that occurs, Jackson must open up the passing game to keep the Titans honest, and he is likely to target one of his tight ends to do so.

If the Ravens thrive in both offensive aspects, the Titans may not be able to keep up with them on the scoreboard, and covering a 10-point spread might be possible for the home side.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference

