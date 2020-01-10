2020 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Projections for 1st-Round Prospects

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL offseason is humming right along. Eight teams remain in the playoffs, of course, but the rest of the league has been busy hiring new coaching staffs—only the Cleveland Browns remain without one—and gearing up for free agency and the draft.

For the draft, the Cincinnati Bengals—who earned the first overall pick with a 2-14 record—are unofficially on the clock. Cincinnati is likely to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who has won the Heisman Trophy and is set to play in the College Football Playoff title game. After the first pick, though, things could get interesting.

Here, you'll find a look at some of the top draft prospects aside from Burrow, the current draft order and a full Round 1 mock.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

22. Buffalo Bills: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

23. New England Patriots: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

24. New Orleans Saints: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

25. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

26. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

27. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

28. Seattle Seahawks: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

29. Green Bay Packers: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

31. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

32. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown might not be as flashy a selection as Burrow or blue-chip Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young, but he has the potential to be a dominant defensive centerpiece. He's a mammoth defender at 6'5" and 318 pounds, but he is quick and agile for a player his size.

Down linemen don't often fill up the stat sheet, but Brown finished the 2019 season with 54 total tackles, 4.0 sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss.

"He's a dynamic player. He's one of the best players in all of college football," Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said, per Brad Crawford of 247Sports.

Brown would be a solid pick for virtually any team looking to build from the trenches out, and it wouldn't be a total shock if he's the first player taken after Burrow and Young.

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Burrow is a near-lock to be the first quarterback drafted, but there is some mystery surrounding which prospect will be the second. A lot will depend on how Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa checks out medically, as he is recovering from a dislocated hip.

Teams looking past Tua may instead zero in on Oregon signal-caller Justin Herbert.

Though not as polished as Burrow, Herbert has an intriguing combination of athleticism and arm talent that will entice potential NFL employers. The Miami Dolphins might be at the top of that list.

"One high-level source told me no team has done more work on Oregon's Justin Herbert than the Dolphins," Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller wrote.

If the Dolphins are sold on Herbert, he could be the pick at No. 5. This means that any other interested teams may have to trade into the top four to have a shot at him. Herbert will get the opportunity to boost his stock later this month at the Senior Bowl.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

While several teams will be searching for their new franchise quarterback in this year's draft, running backs aren't going to be overlooked. Playoff teams like the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans have shown that building an offense around the run game is still a viable strategy in today's pass-heavy league.

Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins has the potential to be a difference-maker at the next level.

At 5'10" and 217 pounds, Dobbins has the size to handle a heavy workload, which he had for the Buckeyes in 2018—he finished with a school-record 2,0003 rushing yards on 301 carries. Dobbins isn't a one-dimensional runner, though. He also caught 23 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

Dobbins should have the sort of immediate impact that the Oakland Raiders got out of Josh Jacobs this past season, and he'll likely be targeted in Round 1 because of it. However, some teams may have concerns about Dobbins' workload over the last two seasons. He carried the ball 531 times during that span.