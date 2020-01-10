Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Harry Maguire Could Be Available for Norwich Match

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rubbished reports Harry Maguire is set for an extended period on the sidelines and speculated that the centre-back might have been mistaken for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, who is out for the foreseeable future.

After Maguire picked up an injury in last weekend's 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round and did not play in Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg loss to Manchester City, Jamie Jackson of the Guardian reported that he was facing "a prolonged period out after tearing a hip muscle."

However, Solskjaer has now said he could be fit in time to take on Norwich City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, per Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News:

"He's got a chance for tomorrow, it was a minor thing, I don't know where the reports are coming from, you might've mistaken it for Harry Kane. He will go through training today and see how he reacts.

"It's not a surprise because he's a warrior and he wants to play. If there's a minor problem he'll put himself up to play, and that's what he did against Wolverhampton. At half-time he was feeling some discomfort, he was close to playing against City, just not fit enough but he's got a chance now."

It is a big boost for United given their back line has been ravaged by injury for much of this season.

Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof started against City in midweek because they were the only two centre-backs available, with Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo sidelined along with Maguire.

The trio will all be missing again for the visit of the Canaries in the Premier League, and Jesse Lingard will also be unavailable, but Solskjaer said left-back Luke Shaw is in contention:

The Red Devils are on a run of three games without a win in all competitions.

In their most recent Premier League outing, they were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal, but United can get their top-four campaign back on track with a win against Norwich.

United won the reverse fixture at Carrow Road 3-1 back in October, with Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial on the scoresheet.

McTominay has been out of action since Boxing Day because of a knee injury, and Solskjaer confirmed he will remain sidelined until February, per Fay: "McTominay? Won't see him before winter break, hopefully in February."

The Norwegian manager also addressed rumours surrounding Ashley Young, who has reportedly agreed a deal with Inter Milan:

Solskjaer hinted that he would rather the 34-year-old remain at Old Trafford until the summer, when his contract expires, per Fay: "Well, that's a discussion me and Ash will have if it comes up, we haven't got too many players fit and ready, so we need the ones we have. Ashley's been very, very good for this club, been a very good captain this season, so let's see where we are in June and Feb as well."

Solskjaer was also asked about the re-emergence of speculation linking United with Sporting Lisbon forward Bruno Fernandes, but he played down the prospect of making any major signings in the January window, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

"We go back to speculations and we do go and watch games all the time. When I've been and where I've been is irrelevant. [Fernandes] is another player in a different club I can't speak about.

"We've still got the same thoughts we had a month ago. We've got the players we have, we're working with the ones we have, and if something happens we'll tell you. Can't say yes or no [if players will leave], but I wouldn't expect many ins and outs, no."