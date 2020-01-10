Fantasy Football 2020: Daily Fantasy Advice for Divisional Games

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Fantasy football doesn't end with the regular season anymore.

With the emergence of daily fantasy sports, the fun doesn't have to stop before the NFL playoffs get started. There are tournaments to enter that will award prizes to the fantasy players who field the best lineups this weekend.

There are only eight teams in action in the divisional round, so the right decisions will need to be made by DFS players. The field of potential players to utilize is much smaller than the regular season, but there are still talented stars available.

Here's a look at three players that you'll want in your FanDuel or DraftKings lineup for the weekend games.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ($8,600 on FanDuel, $7,500 on DraftKings)

Although Patrick Mahomes has a hefty price, he's going to be worth it this week. Plus, he's still a more affordable option than Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was the top fantasy QB all season.

Mahomes has a favorable matchup against the Texans, whose defense ranked 28th in the NFL during the regular season with 388.3 total yards allowed per game. They particularly struggled against the pass, allowing 267.3 yards through the air per game, which ranked 29th in the league.

Plus, Mahomes is well-rested, as are Kansas City's offensive weapons around him, after the Chiefs had a first-round bye while the Texans needed to rally for a come-from-behind overtime victory over the Bills in the Wild Card Round.

That rest could be crucial, because the signal-caller didn't have his best performances in the final month of the regular season.

After not passing for more than two touchdowns in any of his last six contests, Mahomes is due for a big game. And this is the perfect time for that to happen, as he'll lead the Chiefs back to the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season.

Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins ($8,100 on FanDuel, $7,400 on DraftKings)

Like Mahomes, DeAndre Hopkins is going to take a bit of money to get into your DFS lineup, but the Texans' top receiver is definitely going to be worth that price.

There will surely be plenty of balls coming his way, as Will Fuller V and Kenny Stills are both dealing with injuries this week, and it's unknown whether they'll suit up for Houston. Fuller missed the Texans' wild-card matchup versus the Bills last weekend.

Hopkins had a busy day the last time the Texans faced the Chiefs, as he had nine receptions for 55 yards and was targeted 12 times in the win in Kansas City on Oct. 13. If he can rack up some more yardage and find the end zone this time, he'll be in line for a big fantasy day.

The Chiefs-Texans game is going to feature a lot of offense. And if Houston falls behind, it will certainly be passing the ball a lot. Expect that to benefit Hopkins, who could have his first 100-yard game since Week 15 of the regular season.

Green Bay Packers WR Allen Lazard ($5,400 on FanDuel, $4,500 on DraftKings)

Here's a sleeper pick who could be key to DFS players having success during the divisional-round weekend.

Allen Lazard emerged as the Packers' clear No. 2 receiver behind Davante Adams late in the regular season. He was targeted 17 times over Green Bay's final two games that he turned into nine receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown, which he scored in its Week 17 win at Detroit.

Now, the 24-year-old has a great matchup against the Seahawks, who allowed 263.9 passing yards per game during the regular season (26th in the NFL). Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will likely be looking to go through the air a lot, so plenty of balls should be heading in his direction.

If Lazard can capitalize on those opportunities, it could be a breakout postseason performance for the second-year wide receiver. And at a low price, he's worth taking a chance on this week.